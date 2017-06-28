St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Program Specialist Rachel Mowatt (left), Operations Manager MarieNoelle Lautieri, and Office Specialist Helene Hunter are proud to offer award winning programs at the Northern Senior Activity Center.
Northern Senior Activity Center Recognized for Outstanding Performance
On June 8, the Department of Aging & Human Services' Northern Senior Activity Center was recognized with two Programs of Excellence awards. The Maryland Association of Senior Centers (MASC) honored the center with the Nutrition & Health Promotions Program Award, as well as an Honorable Mention for Special Events.
The MASC Programs of Excellence Awards contest is designed to honor and promote the outstanding efforts made by senior centers to enhance program offerings for seniors. The Northern Senior Activity Center won first place in the Nutrition and Health Promotions category for their long-time and ongoing partnership with the nursing program at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) to offer a semi-annual wellness clinic.
"We at the Department of Aging & Human Services enjoy the cooperation of CSM and are pleased to have the opportunity to work together," said Lori Jennings-Harris, Department of Aging and Human Services director. "I am proud of the staff at the Northern Senior Activity Center and the outstanding work they do to make the lives of seniors even better."
Health Department Seeking Child Care Centers to Implement Wellness Practices
The St. Mary's County Health Department is seeking child care center organizations to participate in School and Child Care Center Wellness Grant activities. The School and Child Care Center Wellness grant focuses on health and wellness efforts for implementing policies and practices in schools and child care centers and creating an action plan for a healthy child care environment. For more information about this request for proposals, please visit the health department's website at www.smchd.org/rfp.
Recreation and Parks Board Changes Meeting Date and Location
In lieu of its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, July 6 meeting, the St. Mary's County Recreation and Parks Board will instead meet on Thursday, June 29. The meeting will take place at the Snow Hill Farm property.
The meeting will begin with brief Board business at 5:30 p.m. Members will then tour the property, which was recently purchased for a new waterfront county park. The property is located at 26582 South Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville.
Recreation and Parks Board meetings are generally held on the first Thursday of each month, at 5:30 p.m., in the commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board will be Thursday, August 3.
For more information, please contact the St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks at 301-475-4200, ext. *1811.
Summer Lacrosse Camp for Boys to be Offered
Young male lacrosse players, between the ages of 8 and 14, can improve their skills while on their summer break. St. Mary's County Recreation and Parks will offer a summer lacrosse camp in late June.
Camp participants will learn the basics of the game, including proper fundamentals such as catching, passing, scooping and cradling the ball. Handling ground balls and proper shooting will also be emphasized.
Campers must bring their own equipment, including stick, helmet, gloves, pads, mouth guard, cleats and tennis shoes. All participants are required to bring their own lunch and water bottle.
Walk-in registration is available Monday thru Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Recreation and Parks main office, inside the Patuxent building, in Leonardtown.
Date: Monday—Thursday, June 26—29
Time: 9 a.m.—3 p.m.
Location: Leonard Hall Recreation Center
Fee: $175.00 (fee includes a t-shirt)
Online Registration also available at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate .
For more information please contact Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200 *1830 or via email to kenny.sothoron@stmarysmd.com.
Behavioral Health Services and Administration Transitioning to Health Department
Effective July 1, 2017, the St. Mary's County Health Department will assume the administration of behavioral health services and programs from the St. Mary's County Department of Aging & Human Services (DAHS) Human Services Division. These programs include substance use treatment, prevention, and mental health programs.
The DAHS has worked with the Health Department over the last year to ensure a smooth and seamless transition of these services.
The DAHS Human Services Division will continue to administer homelessness prevention programs, Christmas Caring, Teen Court, children and family related services, community development, Local Management Board, and non-profit agency monitoring.
For more information about these programs, visit the DAHS website at www.stmarysmd.com/aging. For information about behavioral health programs administered by the St. Mary's County Health Department, visit www.smchd.org.
Citizens Academy to be Offered for Fourth Year
Participants will gain insight into county government operations
County citizens have many questions about governmental operations. They want to know which county department is responsible for a particular service, who may be responsible for making certain decisions and how are those decisions arrived at. If you're interested in learning more about how county government works, sign up for the St. Mary's County Government Citizens Academy.
Now in its fourth year, Academy sessions will take place on seven Tuesday evenings, between September 5 and November 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. Sessions will be held at various county operated locations. The mission of the Academy is to provide an overview of county programs and services. Participants will gain a better understanding of county government operations and will receive a certificate upon successful completion. Persons residing in St. Mary's County, 18 years of age and older, are eligible to participate. Enrollment is limited to 25 pre-registered applicants.
"The Citizens Academy is a wonderful opportunity for residents to learn about county government from the inside," says Commissioner President Randy Guy. "Participants can ask questions and get answers regarding county government operations."
The opening session will feature an overview of county administration. Subsequent sessions will be hosted by the departments of Aging and Human Services, Economic Development, Land Use and Growth Management, Recreation and Parks, Public Works and Transportation and Emergency Services and Technology.
"Citizens taking part in our Citizens Academy will become more engaged with county government by becoming advocates in their communities," says County Administrator Dr. Rebecca Bridgett. "The Academy's goal is to educate and inform about county government programs and services."
Citizens interested in learning more about the academy, can go to www.stmarysmd.com/citizensacademy/ to download the brochure. Online applications will be available beginning Monday, July 3. Deadline to apply is Friday, August 18. Those selected to participate will be notified by Friday, August 25
St. Mary'S County Board Of Appeals Notice Of Public Hearing
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on July 13, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room, Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, Maryland to take testimony and receive evidence in the following matters pursuant to the Rules of Practice and Procedure of the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals:
In the Matter of the Appeal of Pamela & William Johnson Case # VAAP-16-0957
The public is invited to attend. Property owners with standing may testify and offer evidence and thereby become parties to the proceeding. The administrative record is available for inspection in the Office of the County Attorney, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, Maryland. Copies of the Rules of Practice and Procedure are available on the web page of the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals.
By: George R. Sparling, County Attorney
Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant Sirens to be Tested
A full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary's, Calvert and Dorchester counties will occur on Monday, July 3, at noon.
The full-cycle test includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. Citizens are asked to remember the scheduled testing and relay the information to friends, family and neighbors.
The test is being conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune to one of the local radio stations listed below for information and instructions.
Emergency Alert System stations include:
• WPTX 1690 AM Lexington Park
• WYRX 97.7 FM Lexington Park
• WTOP 103.5 FM Frederick, D.C.
• WKIK 1560 AM La Plata
• WKIK 102.9 FM California
• WPRS 104.1 FM La Plata
• WSMD 98.3 FM Mechanicsville
• WNNT 100.9 FM Warsaw
• WGOP 540 AM Pocomoke
• WCEM 1240 AM Cambridge
• WCEM 106.3 FM Cambridge
• WCEI 96.7 FM Easton
• WRAR 105.5 FM Tappahannock
• WKHZ 1460 AM Easton
Knowing what to do before, during and after an emergency is a critical part of being prepared and may make all the difference when seconds count. To learn about Disasters & Hazards, Being Prepared and Being Informed visit: prepare.stmarysmd.com.