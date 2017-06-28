Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Nathan Ellsworth Proctor, 34, of Bryans Road; Corey Kelton, 25, of Marbury; Anthony Walls, 23, of Indian Head; and Tyrel Adams, 20, of Indian Head.

LA PLATA, Md.

(June 28, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.DETECTIVES IDENTIFY AND ARREST FOUR SUSPECTS IN ARMED ROBBERY: On April 18 at approximately 5:07 a.m., four masked men entered the Dash-In in White Plains and demanded money from the clerk. After obtaining the cash register, one of the suspects fired two shots from a shotgun, striking the ceiling and a display case. The suspects fled in a minivan, which was found a short time later on fire. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified and arrested all four suspects.; and, were charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other related charges. They are being held in the Charles County Detention Center. Det. C. Gregory investigated.ROBBERY SUSPECTS APPREHENDED BY OFFICERS: On June 9 at 12:57 a.m., an officer was parked in the parking lot of a business in the 6200 block of Crain Highway in La Plata when he observed two males enter the CVS Pharmacy. The males had their hoods up, wrapped tightly around their heads, and appeared to be trying to cover their faces. Suspecting a robbery might occur, the officer immediately called for backup, and additional officers from the CCSO and La Plata Police Department responded. The suspects suddenly ran out of the pharmacy and fled with bags in their hands. They were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. Employees confirmed the suspects entered the store in disguise, jumped the pharmacy counter, assaulted the pharmacist, and demanded narcotics from the safe., and, were charged with theft, assault, and armed robbery. Det. R. Johnson is investigating.THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On June 13 between midnight and 5 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into three unlocked cars in the area of Helen Court in Indian Head. Clothing and headphones were stolen. Anyone with suspect information may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637), or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. Officer S. Griffith is investigating.THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On June 12 at 4:10 a.m., four males were observed trying to break into cars in the area of Marlin Court in Waldorf. Officers responded, but the suspects were gone. Further investigation showed the suspects broke into cars on Moonfish Court, Night Sergeant Court, and Paddlefish Court. Anyone with suspect information may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637), or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. Officer R. Logsdon is investigating.WOMAN CHARGED WITH TRESPASSING AND ASSAULTING AN OFFICER: On June 10 at 11:18 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a disorderly female. When officers arrived they learned it was the same woman who had been banned from the business the day before. As officers were attempting to arrest the suspect, she kicked one of them., was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and assault. Cpl. J. Timko investigated.THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On June 5 at 11:56 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of the park and ride, 3220 Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf, when he observed three cars with the passenger-side window broken out. All three vehicles were Chevy or GMC SUV's, and the after-market speakers and radios had been stolen. The owners were contacted, and no other vehicles were reported damaged. Anyone with suspect information may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637), or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. Pfc. S. Hooper is investigating.HIT AND RUN, ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER: On June 2 at 6:29 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mall Circle in Waldorf for the report of a hit-and-run crash. The victim advised a woman hit her car and took off. The victim used her cell phone and recorded the suspect's car as the driver fled. Officers were able to obtain a description of the car and subsequently spotted the car on Route 925 near Route 5, where they initiated a traffic stop. The driver,, had an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and appeared to be intoxicated. She refused to follow any commands and was subsequently arrested. As officers were taking her into custody, she attempted to bite them. Curelea was subsequently transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where she was charged with hit-and-run, driving while impaired, and assault. Pfc. R. Gass is investigating.BURGLARY: Between June 20–June 21, unknown suspect(s) broke into a house in the 7100 block of Henson Landing Road in Welcome and stole hunting equipment and tools. Officer J. Harley is investigating.FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT: On June 19 at 10:44 p.m., officers responded to the 12200 block of Goldstone Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault. Upon arrival, officers learned a 37-year-old male had been stabbed in the chest by a relative with whom he was arguing. The victim was transported to a hospital where it was later determined his injuries were not life threatening. The investigation is ongoing. Det. J. Elliott is investigating.FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT: On June 18 at 10:28 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Tims Place in Nanjemoy for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was flown to a hospital where his injuries were later determined to be non-life-threatening. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and learned the victim and suspect,, were attending a birthday party and became engaged in an altercation. During the altercation, witnesses observed Dorsey stab the victim with a knife. After the stabbing, Dorsey fled in the woods towards Clarice Place. With the assistance of a K9, officers were able to track the suspect and take him into custody. Dorsey was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Det. C. Shankster is investigating.FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT: On June 25 at 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf for the report of gunshots. Investigation showed three unknown suspects approached Heathcote Road from the area of Huntington Circle on foot. For reasons unknown, one suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several shots. Two houses and three cars were damaged from the gunfire. Officer K. Collins is investigating.ASSAULTS, CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD: On June 25 at 12:21 a.m., officers responded to the 11000 block of Berry Road in Waldorf for the report of unknown suspects firing paint balls at a vehicle. Investigation showed the victim was traveling west on Berry Road when unknown suspects in a black car shot paint balls at her vehicle. The woman, who was not injured, stopped at a nearby gas station and called police. As responding officers began to canvass the area, the suspects fired several rounds of paint balls at an officer's cruiser. The suspects fled into a wooded area. Officers believe the same suspects are responsible for at least two other incidents. On June 24 between 7:22 p.m.–8:00 p.m., a group of suspects in a black car fired at a vehicle on Acton Lane near Gates Avenue, striking a female passenger in the face. Afterwards, the suspects fired paint balls at a pedestrian on St. Patricks Drive in Waldorf. Both victims were injured.Anyone with information is asked to call Officer M. Nauman or Officer P. Monaghan at (301) 932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspects.ATTEMPTED THEFT: On June 23 between 6:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m., unknown suspect(s) stole a tire from a car parked at the park and ride in the 3200 block of Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf. Pfc. M. O'Shields is investigating.