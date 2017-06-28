Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(June 28, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor delivery order N0001917F0077 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order provides for 54 F/A-18 retrofit kits for the Navy (48); and the government of Australia (6), in support of engineering change proposal 6213R2, "Trailing Edge Flap Retrofit Redesign." Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (72 percent); Lucerne, Switzerland (20 percent); Paramount, California (5 percent); and Hot Springs, Arkansas (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $48,879,930 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the procurement of up to 265 conformal-controlled reception pattern antenna units for the F/A-18A aircraft. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, New York, and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,700,928 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-C-0041)., are being awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for non-lethal weapons and research and development. This requirement is for the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program (JNLWP) and other Department of Defense non-lethal weapons (NLW) programs entities to pursue NLW research and development across a breadth of technology and capability functional areas. American Systems Corp. will be awarded acontract that includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $47,503,331. Applied Technologies Inc.* will be awarded a $9,167,211 contract that includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $47,550,278. Applied Research Associates will be awarded a $10,299,107 contract that includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $54,401,394. Booz Allen Hamilton will be awarded $9,398,210 contract that includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $48,813,436. Work under the American Systems Corp. contract will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia. Work under the Applied Technologies Inc.* contract will be performed in King George, Virginia. Work under the Applied Research Associates contract will be performed in Arlington, Virginia. Work under the Booz Allen Hamilton contract will be performed in McLean, Virginia. Work at all locations is expected to be completed by February 2022. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $40,000 ($10,000 per contract) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The total value of all task orders issued under these multiple award contracts, when combined, shall not exceed the value of the highest proposal received. The guaranteed minimum for each contract awarded will be $10,000. These contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 11 offers received. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for retrofit components for the F/A-18 for the Navy. Supplies and services to be provided include 210 Configuration D retrofit components as follows; four Configuration D validation and verification kits; and 206 Configuration D retrofit component kits as part of three engineering change proposals. Work will be performed in Forest, Mississippi (53 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (36 percent); and El Segundo, California (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2019. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $90,767,460 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c) (1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0042)., is being awarded amodification under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N40080-14-D-0302) to exercise option three for base operations support services at the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River. The work to be performed provides for all management supervision, labor hours, training, equipment and supplies necessary to perform base operating support services to include but not limited to providing trouble calls, minor work calls, facilities management and investment, integrated solid waste, and environmental services. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $63,768,648. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and work is expected to be completed June 2018. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2017 Navy working capital funds in the amount $11,054,214 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification (P00051) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-11-C-0024) to exercise an option for the low rate initial production of 45 BQM-177A subsonic aerial targets and associated technical data. In addition, this modification provides for 315 mission equipment installation kits, 30 radar altimeter, technical manuals, training material/equipment, and logistics support services. Work will be performed in Sacramento, California, is expected to be completed in April 2019. Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $37,091,710 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor delivery order N00019-17-F-1604 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) for incorporation of a flight management system into the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. This order includes integrating, installing, testing and certifying the flight management system. Work will be performed in Woodland Hills, California (52.7 percent); and Melbourne, Florida (47.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $34,500,117 are being obligated on this award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.