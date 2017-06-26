MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(June 26, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On 6/5/2017 at 3:38 pm, Trooper First Class Warrick received a complaint for a reported malicious destruction of property. A juvenile student reported after driving to school at the end of the day discovered unknown suspect(s) had keyed the vehicle. The estimated damages totaling over $1750. Investigation continues.TRESPASSING: On 6/11/2017 at 2:56 pm, Trooper First Class Davis responded to the FaStop in St. Leonard for a disorderly complaint., was located nearby and appeared to be highly intoxicated but refused medical treatment. Further investigation revealed Chase was previously issued a no-trespass order for "Fast Stop." Charges are pending.UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE: On 6/12/2017 at 3:11 pm, Trooper First Class Costello responded to the 500 block of Patuxent Reach Drive in Prince Frederick for a reported attempted vehicle theft. Investigation revealed a juvenile had removed the keys without permission with a plan for friends to remove the vehicle from the premise., and the juvenile were both arrested. Graves was incarcerated in the Calvert County Detention Center and the juvenile was released to the custody of Juvenile Services.THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE: On 6/15/2017 at 8:57 am, Trooper Jones handled a report for the theft of the registration year sticker being stolen from a vehicle. The victim was unable to report when or where the sticker had been removed. Investigation continues.Lloyd F. H. Khan, 46, of Port Republic, arrested on 06/09/2017 @ 12:32 am by TFC J. WarrickMiguel Mercado, 32, of Ches. Beach, arrested on 06/10/2017 @ 05:21 pm by TFC T. DavisPaz D. Ottoniel DeJesus, 22, of Guataemala , arrested on 06/11/2017 @ 07:08 am by TFC N. RuckerKeith O. Frink, 50, of North Beach, arrested on 6/14/2017 @ 09:22 pm by TPR. K. StullKeith L. Jones, 50, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 6/15/2017 @ 06:04 pm by TPR. K. StullJeffry W. Conaway, 58, of Dover, PA, arrested on 6/17/2017 @ 09:08 pm by TFC N. RuckerEmma C. Roper, 26, of California, MD, arrested on 6/19/2017 @ 03:46 pm by TFC N. RuckerRandy D. Griffin, 43, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 6/23/2017 @ 02:50 pm by TFC S. LewisAlfred Garrow, 51, of Charlotte Hall, arrested on 6/24/2017 @ 08:21 pm by TFC J. WarrickJennifer R. Freeman, 39, of Jasper, AL, arrested on 6/25/2017 @ 12:33 am by TFC S. Matthews