Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(June 26, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00042 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-15-C-0027) to exercise an option for services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division's Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. Services include development of a new Communications-Electronics Advanced Technology (CEAT) system and upgrading current CEAT systems. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (98 percent); Bethesda, Maryland, (1 percent); and Richmond, Virginia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2017. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (Department of Defense); 2017 operations and maintenance (Air Force, National Guard, Air National Guard and defense-wide), and 2017 procurement (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $2,571,653 will be obligated at time of award, $968,104 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded adelivery order (N0001917F1618) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0004) for aircraft spares and manufacturing labor for the Marine Corps' CH-53K system demonstration test article. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in May 2018. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,616,992 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.