MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(June 26, 2017)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.ASSAULT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, MDOP: On May 19, 2017 at 11:23 p.m., Trooper K. Bauer responded to IHOP in Lexington Park for a reported fight in progress. Upon arrival, he observed the manager attempting to separate two juvenile females from fighting. Damage to property, as a result of the altercation, is estimated at approximately $200.were arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct and Malicious Destruction of Property. They were transported to the Leonardtown Barrack for processing and they were later released to custody of their guardians. (17-MSP-020942)BURGLARY AND MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On June 4, 2017 at 5:17 p.m., TFC A. Opirhory responded to the 21000 block of Atalanta Street, Lexington Park for a reported burglary. Upon arrival, the victim advised he arrived home and heard noises coming from his bedroom. When the victim entered his bedroom, he observed an unknown white male who had blood on his arms and legs attempting to steal his personal items. The suspect fled from the residence. Witness information was obtained, which led to a possible suspect, who lived in the neighborhood. TFC Opirhory responded to the suspect's residence and identified the suspect as. Mr. Mantz was arrested for Second Degree Burglary and Malicious Destruction of Property. (17-MSP-023385)BURGLARY AND MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On June 8, 2017 at approximately 1:37 p.m., TFC C. DiToto responded to the CVS located at 24288 Three Notch Road, Hollywood for a reported destruction of property. Upon arrival, contact was made with the store manager who reported a concrete trash can had been knocked over and pushed to the side of the store. She advised there was damage to the rear fence and drain spout on the same side of the building. Upon further inspection of the building, there was a large hole in the wall. Video surveillance revealed that on June 5, 2017 at approximately 12:15 a.m. a white male dressed in all black, to include a mask and gloves, carrying what appeared to be a sledge hammer, walking around the exterior of the store. Damage to the exterior of the store is approximately $850. Investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955. (17-MSP-023970)THEFT: On June 16, 2017 at 10:50 a.m., Trooper J. Rutkoski responded to the 45000 block of Buck Hewitt Rd, Great Mills, for a reported theft. The victim stated on June 13th between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. a package was delivered by UPS. Upon her arrival home, the victim discovered the unknown suspect(s) stole her package from her front porch. (17-MSP-025196)DRUG ARREST: On Monday, April 17, 2017 at approximately 1250 hours, Tpr. Coppedge conducted a traffic stop at Hollywood Road and Cemetery Lane for a traffic violation. Tpr. Coppedge made contact with the driver, Riley Wilson Fischer, 20 of Leonardtown, and detected a strong odor of marijuana. A search revealed a large mason jar filled with suspected marijuana. Mr. Fischer was placed under arrest and transported to the State Police Barrack in Leonardtown where he was charged on a Criminal Citation. The passenger,, was in possession of a black grinder which contained suspected marijuana. Mr. Jackson was issued a Civil Citation for Possession of CDS: Civil - Marijuana Less than 10 grams (17-MSP-015899)BURGLARY: On Sunday, April 23, 2017 at approximately 0558 hours, Tpr. Krenik responded to the Indian Bridge Kennels, located at 21325 Indian Bridge Road, California, for a reported burglar alarm. Investigation revealed that one of the front windows of the building had been broken from the outside and the cash register was missing from the desk. Video surveillance and physical evidence developed a possible suspect. On April 23, 2017 at 2350 hours, while on patrol, Tpr. Krenik observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle of the burglary which was parked in front of the ATM at the BB&T bank in Wildewood. Contact was made with the driver,. A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emitting from the driver and the vehicle. Standardized Field Sobriety Testing was performed and as a result, Mr. Grant was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Grant was charged with the appropriate traffic violations and was transported to the State Police Barrack in Leonardtown. Mr. Grant was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center for processing. On April 28, 2017, a Criminal Summons was served on Zachary Joseph Grant for 2nd Degree Burglary, 4th Degree Burglary, Theft Less than $1000 and Malicious Destruction of Property.THEFT: On April 4, 2017 at 0923 hours, Tpr. Holson responded to 28735 Point Lookout Road, Loveville, for a reported theft of a generator. Investigation revealed that a red Homelite Generator had been stolen off the back of boat that was stored behind the residence. Case is open pending further investigation (17-MSP-017025).FATAL ACCIDENT: On Sunday, May 7, 2017 at approximately 0142 hours, Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of MD Route 4, north of Fairgrounds Road, Leonardtown, St. Mary's County, for a reported serious motor vehicle collision. The investigation revealed, the operator, Lewis Small, 28, was operating a 2012 BMW northbound on MD Route 4, north of Fairgrounds Road in lane #1. The operator lost control of his vehicle, and crossed over the southbound lane of traffic on MD Route 4, subsequently traveling off of the roadway. While off of the roadway, the vehicle struck several trees, and then overturned. As a result, the operator and sole occupant was ejected from the vehicle. The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene at 0150 hours by EMS Personnel from Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department. The deceased was an active duty member of the United States Navy assigned to Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Lexington Park. A representative of the U.S. Navy responded to the scene. At this time, alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing circumstances.James Lee Stuart, 69 of Mechanicsville, on 6/2/2017Marc Considine Savage, 52 of Leonardtown, on 6/3/2017Michael Jereme Raley, 24 of St. Inigoes, on 6/4/2017Andrew Scott Thomas, 40 of Lexington Park, on 6/4/2017Tamika Danielle Stewart, 32 of Mechanicsville, on 6/7/2017Susan Lynn Summers, 41 of California, on 6/8/2017Lloyd Scott Harris, Jr., 41 of California, on Point Pleasant Mason, WV on 6/9/2017Evan Mychal Russell, 23 of California, on 6/10/2017Joseph Cornell Young, 43 of Mechanicsville, on 6/10/2017Joshua Tyrone Wimbush, 46 of Waldorf, on 6/10/2017Jennifer Marie Hemming, 31 of Leonardtown, on 6/16/2017Kody Alan Adkins, 20 of Bryans Road, on 6/17/2017Ahmed Ali Bryant, 44 of Chaptico, on 6/18/2017Oscar Charvaria Cambara, 24 of Lexington Park, on 6/18/2017Michael Gregory Bond, 35 of Mechanicsville, on 6/22/2017Jeremy Michael Carr, 30 of Leonardtown, on 6/22/2017Daniel Philip Morgan, 40 of Hollywood, on 6/23/2017Hall, Timothy Dyshawn, 49, of Lexington Park, on 4/6/2017Turner, Andre Ladawl, 32, of Great Mills, on 4/9/2017Carter, Joseph, 56, of Mechanicsville, on 4/10/2017Gagnon, Gregory Bertrand, 51, of Mechanicsville, on 4/10/2017Humphries, Darren U., 37, of Chicago, IL, on 4/11/2017Jones, Blakie Neil 2nd, 29, of Lexington Park, on 4/11/2017West, Jackie Marie, 23, of Leonardtown, on 4/11/2017Knick, Michael Edward, 47, of Mechanicsville, on 4/12/2017Hart, Joyce Elaine, 39, of Waldorf, on 4/13/2017Guerra, Michael Anthony, 55, of Fort Madison, IA, on 4/14/2017Mayo, Thomas, Joseph Jr, 56, of Waldorf, on 4/15/2017Ogilvie, Ross Phillip Jr., 28, of Great Mills, on 4/15/2017Lynch, Victori Ashley, 26, of St. Inigoes, on 4/17/2017Thomas, Alfred Johnathan, 44, of Lexington Park, on 4/21/2017Stellway, Nicholas, 21, of Leonardtown, on 4/21/2017Gibson, Dennis Andrew, 35, of Chaptico, on 4/22/2017Melendez, Sebastian R., 32, of Glenn Dale, on 4/23/2017Arreguin, Sergio Leon, 25, of Lexington Park, on 4/23/2017Grant, Zachary Joseph, 25, of Lexington Park, on 4/24/2017Hunt, Michaun Renee, 25, of Harrisonburg, VA, on 4/25/2017Madewell, Alyssa Ashley, 31, of Leonardtown, on 4/29/2017Lakey, Gage Lyle, 28, of Beaumont, TX, on 4/30/2017Anna M. Hamilton, 53 of Lexington Park, on 5/7/2017Patricia A. Burroughs, 75 of Abell, on 5/24/2017Ginard S. Hall, 23 of Washington DC, on 5/26/2017Regina R. Jackson, 48 of Washington DC, on 5/27/2017Amanda R. Wedding, 31 of Lexington Park, on 5/30/2017Teia M. Craig, 30 of Lexington Park, on 6/1/2017Michael Milligan, 57 of Bushwood, on 6/2/2017Brian Oneal Johnson, 31 of Lusby, on 6/3/2017Joseph Robert Keys, 21 of Brandywine on 6/5/2017Angela Nadean Wardle, 47 of Chaptico, on 6/6/2017Johnny Earl Greene, 30 of River Rouge, MI on 6/7/2017Serenity Faith Byrd, 25 of Mechanicsville, on 6/7/2017Cheryl Lynn Nelson, 54 of Mechanicsville, on 6/8/2017Brandi Marie Beckett, 34 of Great Mills, on 6/9/2017Joshua Tyrone Wimbush, 44 of Lexington Park, on 6/10/017John Francis Abell, Jr., 40 of Leonardtown, on 6/10/2017Jacob Dakota Beagle, 20 of Lexington Park, on 6/13/2017Jeana Elise Ferdig, 28 of Great Mills, on 6/13/2017Timothy Scott Fritsch, 42 of Kinzsers, PA, on 6/14/2017Amy Felicia Harris, 47 of Lexington Park, on 6/14/2017Jamie Lee Rose Emory, 24 of California, on 6/15/2017Jasmine Taylor Ashley, 21 of Lexington Park, on 6/19/2017Dale Lee Buckler, 49 of Hollywood, on 6/18/2017Edgar Gabriel Cerda, Jr., 24 of Houma, LA, on 6/18/2017Blakie Neil Jones 2nd, 29 of Chaptico, on 6/19/2017Anthony Mason, 24 of Mechanicsville, on 6/20/2017Sandra Jeanette Thomas, 33 of Great Mills, on 6/20/2017Brook Lynn Kessler, 35 of Pennsylvania, on 6/20/2017Nathan Josephy Alvey, 25 of Charlotte Hall, on 6/22/2017Troy Allen Jones, 24 of St. Inigoes, on 6/23/2017Zachary Joseph Grant, 26 of Lexington Park, on 6/22/2017Dean, Melinda Sue, 27, of Ridge, on 4/24/2017Gross, Andre T., 23, of Prince Frederick, on 4/25/2017Smith, Joseph Paul Jr., 24, of Hollywood, on 4/26/2017Hudson, Aaron Jamaal, 22, of Lexington Park, on 4/27/2017Ball, Daniel Jerome, 49, of St. Inigoes, on 4/28/2017Grant, Zachary Joseph, 25, of Lexington Park, on 4/28/2017Major, Crystal Dawn, 28, of Great Mills, on 4/29/2017Scruggins, Jobe D., 42, of Hollywood, on 4/30/2017Dreher, Dana Marie, 28, of Mechanicsville, on 4/30/2017Dove, Tyrae Maliq, 20, of Lexington Park, on 5/3/2017Alexander, Lenesha Shaa, 21, of Lexington Park on 5/4/2017Thomas, Alyssa A., 19, of Lexington Park, on 5/4/2017Moore, Carl David, 31, of Lexington Park, on 5/5/2017Joseph, Patrick Jason, 35, of Lexington Park, on 5/7/2017Eberle, Robert Jacob, 28, of Lexington Park, on 5/7/2017Brown, Deon Caprice, 48, of Leonardtown, on 5/8/2017Smith, Sean Merritt, 26, of Washington DC, on 5/9/2017