Hogan Appoints Charles Countian to State Board of Education

ANNAPOLIS (June 22, 2017)—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointments of David Steiner, Ph.D., Dr. Justin Hartings, Michael Phillips, and Kyle Smith to the Maryland State Board of Education.



"These talented individuals represent our administration's continued commitment to ensuring that our already strong education system continues to improve while providing a world-class education for all Maryland students," said Governor Hogan. "Their strong academic backgrounds and educational expertise have prepared them well, and I look forward to seeing all the great work they will accomplish as we continue to Change Maryland for the better."



David Steiner, Ph.D. currently serves as the executive director for the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy and a professor of education at Hopkins. He has served on many education-related boards across the country, and was previously dean of the School of Education at Hunter College, and served as the New York State Commissioner of Education.



Pastor Michael Phillips is currently the senior pastor of the Kingdom Life Church in Baltimore, an also serves as the chairman and founder of the Better Life Community Development Corp. He serves on the board of Green Street Academy and on the 50CAN Maryland Can and Faith Leaders for Excellent Schools.



Justin Hartings, Ph.D. is the founder and president of Biaera Technologies of Hagerstown, a company that does aerobiology program management, quality control, and creates customized aerosol systems in the life science field. He has twice been elected to the Washington County Board of Education and served a term as president.



Kyle Smith, the fourth nominee to the board, is from North Point High School in Charles County, and will be serving as the student member. Smith was appointed by the governor after receiving the recommendation from the Maryland Association of Student Councils.



These appointments will be subject to confirmation of the Maryland Senate during the 2018 session of the General Assembly.