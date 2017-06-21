5th Dist. Students Receive Appointments to U.S. Service Academies

WASHINGTON, DC (June 21, 2017)—Congressman Steny Hoyer, Democrat, (MD-05) today announced the names of 11 Fifth District students appointed to the United States Service Academies. The students, nominated by Congressman Hoyer, have accepted offers to the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, and the Military Academy at West Point. All of the service academies require a nomination from an authorized nominating source. This afternoon, Congressman Hoyer hosted a reception honoring the nominated students at the Library of Congress in Washington; six of the 11 students attended.



The following Fifth District students received appointments:



U.S. Air Force Academy



• Oluwatimi Olusegun, Prince George's County, DeMatha Catholic High School



• Peyton Plummer, Anne Arundel County, South River High School



U.S. Naval Academy



• Spencer Crispell, St. Mary's County, Leonardtown High School



• Grant Hooper, Calvert County, Ryken High School



• Annie Imhof, St. Mary's County, Great Mills High School



U.S. Merchant Marine Academy



• Nicholas Austell, Anne Arundel County, Southern High School



• Brendan Malone, Calvert County, Calvert High School



U.S. Military Academy at West Point



• Ethan Aus, St. Mary's County, Leonardtown High School



• Jeremy Bone, Anne Arundel County, Southern High School



• Mary Kamon, Prince George's County, Oxon Hill High School



• Zachary Sutton, Calvert County, home schooled