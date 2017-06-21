Md. Commerce, UMBC to Launch International Cybersecurity Center

ANNAPOLIS (June 21, 2017)—The Maryland Department of Commerce and bwtech@UMBC Research & Technology Park today announced the establishment of an international cybersecurity center, iCyberCenter@bwtech. The governor made the announcement in an address to cyber industry leaders and officials at the Houses of Parliament in London during the administration's economic development and trade mission to Europe.
The center will provide an executive training session, a 12-month incubator program, and other support to companies from the United Kingdom and other allied nations, to help them establish a foothold in the U.S. market. It is anticipated that 10 to 15 companies will participate in the program annually, with a minimum of 100 permanent jobs created in the next several years.
"Maryland is home to a world-class academic community that is conducting critical research, exploring the latest technologies, and educating the next generation of cyber innovators," said Governor Larry Hogan. "I am pleased to announce the launch of iCyberCenter at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, one of our state's 17 higher education institutions that have been designated as National Centers of Academic Excellence in cyber defense."
"Maryland is home to arguably the nation's most robust cybersecurity sector, fueled by entrepreneurs coming out of our world-renowned colleges and universities as well as the federal government's cybersecurity agencies," said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. "We know how strong our cyber industry is. Now it's time for the world to find out that Maryland is the cyber capital of the world. In short, there's no better place than Maryland for international companies to establish a presence in the U.S."
The federal government's major cybersecurity agencies, including the National Security Agency, U.S. Cyber Command, and CECOM – as well as a robust community of cyber companies – are located in the state. Eleven Maryland companies were named to Cybersecurity Ventures' first quarter Cybersecurity 500 list. In addition, 17 community colleges, colleges, and universities in Maryland – including the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), home to bwtech@UMBC – have been designated as National Centers of Academic Excellence in cyber defense.
"The creation of the iCyberCenter@bwtech will further develop UMBC's cybersecurity ecosystem, and will continue to build Maryland's reputation as a leader in the cyber industry," said UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski.
"bwtech@UMBC's iCyberCenter will support Maryland's desire to increase foreign direct investment into the state and create jobs," said Ellen Hemmerly, executive director of bwtech@UMBC.
iCyberCenter@bwtech will be led by Jennifer Reynolds, bwtech's director of venture creation, and Andy Williams, formerly the U.K.'s first cyber trade envoy to the U.S.
"For overseas companies with serious growth ambitions, the U.S. is the natural choice for international expansion. It is the largest and most open market for cybersecurity in the world and attracts the majority of investment funding in cyber ventures globally," said Williams. "Maryland, with its thriving cyber business ecosystem and unrivaled access to the U.S. defense and security community, as well as its highly skilled cyber workforce, is a natural destination for overseas companies wishing to successfully engage in the U.S. market."
Applications for the executive training session, scheduled for September 11-15, 2017, are already being accepted by bwtech@UMBC. For additional information, visit www.bwtechumbc.com.