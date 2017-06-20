Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(June 20, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., are each being awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for sea-and land-based unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) services in support of the Department of Defense and other government agencies. Services to be provided include trained personnel, UAS ISR non-developmental equipment, certifications, installation, operation, maintenance, sustainment, spares/product support, and other related support services. The aggregate amount for all contracts is, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual task orders. AAI and Insitu are eligible to compete for both sea-based and land-based task orders. Academi Training Center and PAE ISR are only eligible to compete for land-based task orders. Work will be performed at each awardee's facility sites in Moyock, North Carolina; Bingen, Washington; Chantilly, Virginia; and Hunt Valley, Maryland, as well as various sea-and land-based locations, and is expected to be completed in June 2022. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated against each delivery order they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; four offers were received. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable contract for services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Ship and Air Integrated Warfare Division. Services to be provided include technical, systems engineering, project management, organizational management, administrative and acquisition support. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland. The ordering period is expected to be completed in September 2022. No funds are being obligated; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-D-0035)., is being awardedfor modification P00008 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0054) to exercise an option for the procurement of one full rate production Lot I RQ-21A Blackjack Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) for the Marine Corps. The UAS consists of air vehicles, ground control stations, launch and recovery equipment, air vehicle support equipment kit, and systems engineering and program management. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (70 percent); and Hood River, Oregon (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount $8,029,090 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for warfare analysis, modeling and simulation, software development, Department of Defense architectural framework products, acquisition analysis and support, and analytic program support. These services are in support of the Naval Air Systems Command's Mission and Engineering and Analysis Department naval and joint warfighting capability assessment and warfighting analytic efforts. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and the ordering period is expected to be completed in June 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals, two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-D-0036)., is being awardedfor modification P00029 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-15-C-0092) for procurement of 180 AIM-9X Block II all-up-round tactical full-rate production Lot 17 missiles for the Air Force (52); Navy (8); and the governments of Poland (93); Indonesia (14); Romania (10); and Belgium (3). In addition, this modification provides for the procurement of 19 captive air training Missiles for Air Force (11); and the Navy (8); 50 AIM-9X missile containers for the Air Force (14); Navy (1); Marine Corps (1); and the governments of Poland (26); Indonesia (4); Romania (3); and Belgium (1); three special air training missiles for the Marine Corps' Harrier program; two spare active optical target detectors for the Air Force; two spare tactical guidance units (live battery) for the Air Force; two spare captive air training missile guidance units (inert battery) for the Air Force; seven spare active optical target detector containers for the Air Force (6) and Navy (1); four guidance unit containers for the Navy (2) and Air Force (2); and associated lots of spares for the Navy, Air Force and government of Poland. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (43.74 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (10.08 percent); Valencia, California (6.63 percent); Ontario, Canada, Midland (5.54 percent); Rocket Center, West Virginia (5.49 percent); Vancouver, Washington (5.07 percent); Goleta, California (2.86 percent); Cheshire, Connecticut (2.05 percent); Heilbronn, Germany (1.88 percent); Simsbury, Connecticut (1.61 percent); San Jose, California (1.48 percent); Anniston, Alabama (1.31 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (1.22 percent); Maniago, Italy (1.21 percent); Chatsworth, California (1.11 percent); San Diego, California (1.04 percent); Montgomery, Alabama (0.60 percent); Orlando, Florida (0.55 percent); Newbury Park, California (0.50 percent); El Segundo, California (0.50 percent); Claremont, California (0.43 percent); Joplin, Missouri (0.39 percent); Lombard, Illinois (0.28 percent); El Cajon, California (0.15 percent); and various locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (4.28 percent). Work is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy); 2017 research, development, testing and evaluation (Navy); 2015, 2016, and 2017 missile procurement (Air Force); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $82,818,665 are being obligated on this award, $10,167,882 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($25,334,798; 30.59 percent); Navy ($5,035,299; 6.08 percent); and the governments of Poland ($40,644,915; 49.08 percent); Indonesia ($6,118,683; 7.39 percent); Romania ($4,372,156; 5.28 percent); and Belgium ($1,312,814; 1.58 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for warfare analysis, modeling and simulation, software development, Department of Defense architectural framework products, acquisition analysis and support, and analytic program support. These services are in support of the Naval Air Systems Command's Mission and Engineering and Analysis Department naval and joint warfighting capability assessment and warfighting analytic efforts. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and the ordering period is expected to be completed in June 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals, two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-D-0036)., is being awardedfor modification P00012 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0004). This modification provides for the procurement of one F-135-PW-100 and one F-135-PW-600 propulsion systems in support of the F-35 Lightning III low-rate initial production Lot X aircraft in support of international partners. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, UK (6.5 percent), and is expected to be complete in September 2019. International partner funds in the amount of $41,843,781 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-priced contract for procurement of 8,973 laser guided training rounds (LGTR) and refurbishment of 3,411 government furnished metal containers in support of LGTR production for the Navy and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Archbald, Pennsylvania (45 percent); Marlton, New Jersey (10 percent); Vaudreuil-Dorion, Canada (6.5 percent); Rochester, New York (5.5 percent); Westford, Massachusetts (3 percent); Plainville, Connecticut (2.75 percent); Joplin, Missouri (2.75 percent); Hauppauge, New York (1.5 percent); Quakertown, Pennsylvania (1.5 percent); San Jose, California (1.5 percent); Laconia, New Hampshire (1.5 percent); and various places within the U.S. (18.5 percent). Work expected to be completed by December 2019. Fiscal 2015 and 2017 procurement ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $26,587,722 are being obligated at time of award, $623,154 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0022)., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for procurement of the manufacture, maintenance, installation, upgrade, and fabrication of items necessary to support the Naval Air Systems Command Simulation Division teams, facilities, and supported projects for the Navy. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland, and is expected to be completed June 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal, one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-D-0040)., is being awardedfor modification P00043 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive contract (N00019-13-C-9999) for procurement of recurring and non-recurring engineering efforts for implementation of fiber optic improvements into the full-rate production lots 5 and 6 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye program for the Navy. Work will be performed in Methuen, Massachusetts (40.94 percent); Melbourne, Florida (34.49 percent); and St. Augustine, Florida (24.57 percent). Work is expected to be completed by August 2021. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,884,890 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.