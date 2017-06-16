Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(June 16, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.ROBBERY SUSPECTS APPREHENDED BY OFFICERS: On June 9 at 12:57 a.m., an officer was parked in the parking lot of a business in the 6200 block of Crain Highway in La Plata when he observed two males enter the CVS Pharmacy. The males had their hoods up, wrapped tightly around their heads, and appeared to be trying to cover their faces. Suspecting a robbery might occur, the officer immediately called for backup, and additional officers from the CCSO and La Plata Police Department responded. The suspects suddenly ran out of the pharmacy and fled with bags in their hands. They were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. Employees confirmed the suspects entered the store in disguise, jumped the pharmacy counter, assaulted the pharmacist, and demanded narcotics from the safe. Indrick Lightfoot-Taylor, 19, of no fixed address, and Leslie Lightfoot Taylor, 23, of Clinton, were charged with theft, assault, and armed robbery. Det. R. Johnson is investigating.THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On June 13 between midnight and 5 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into three unlocked cars in the area of Helen Court in Indian Head. Clothing and headphones were stolen. Anyone with suspect information may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637), or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. Officer S. Griffith is investigating.THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On June 12 at 4:10 a.m., four males were observed trying to break into cars in the area of Marlin Court in Waldorf. Officers responded, but the suspects were gone. Further investigation showed the suspects broke into cars on Moonfish Court, Night Sergeant Court, and Paddlefish Court. Anyone with suspect information may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637), or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. Officer R. Logsdon is investigating.WOMAN CHARGED WITH TRESPASSING AND ASSAULTING AN OFFICER: On June 10 at 11:18 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a disorderly female. When officers arrived they learned it was the same woman who had been banned from the business the day before. As officers were attempting to arrest the suspect, she kicked one of them. Kayla Wynn, 19, of Atlanta, GA, was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and assault. Cpl. J. Timko investigated.THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On June 5 at 11:56 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of the park and ride, 3220 Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf, when he observed three cars with the passenger-side window broken out. All three vehicles were Chevy or GMC SUV's, and the after-market speakers and radios had been stolen. The owners were contacted, and no other vehicles were reported damaged. Anyone with suspect information may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637), or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. Pfc. S. Hooper is investigating.HIT AND RUN / ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER: On June 2 at 6:29 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mall Circle in Waldorf for the report of a hit-and-run crash. The victim advised a woman hit her car and took off. The victim used her cell phone and recorded the suspect's car as the driver fled. Officers were able to obtain a description of the car and subsequently spotted the car on Route 925 near Route 5, where they initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Ronna Curelea, 24, of VA, had an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and appeared to be intoxicated. She refused to follow any commands and was subsequently arrested. As officers were taking her into custody, she attempted to bite them. Curelea was subsequently transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where she was charged with hit-and-run, driving while impaired, and assault. Pfc. R. Gass is investigating.