Mechanicsville Burn Victim Succumbs to Injuries

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. (June 15, 2017)—According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the victim of a fire which occurred on Thursday, June 8 at 41340 Riverview Road in Mechanicsville of St. Mary's County has succumbed due to his injuries. Joseph L. Williams, age 70, passed away on Sunday evening at Washington Hospital Center Burn Unit.



The D.C. Medical Examiner's Office determined his death was due to his extensive thermal burn injuries. The investigation has revealed Williams suffered burns to over 60% of his body after the improper use of smoking materials ignited his clothing.



The fire originally occurred at 4:23 pm and brought 10 firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments to the scene.