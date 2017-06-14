Military Training Flights in D.C. Set for June 19

FORT LESLEY J. McNAIR, D.C. (June 14, 2017)—The Joint Force Headquarters—National Capital Region, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration and multiple interagency partners, will conduct a military training exercise, Monday, June 19 in the Washington, D.C. area.



As part of this military training exercise, the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force will conduct multiple flights with UH-60L "Black Hawk" and UH-1 "Huey" aircrafts operating between 200–1,000 feet above ground level throughout the day.



The exercise is intended to continue the collaboration efforts between DOD and interagency partners, promote emergency preparedness and will refine and improve the military's ability to respond to natural and manmade disasters.



Organizers say the training flights have been carefully planned and will be closely controlled. They added that no ordinance of any kind will be employed during this exercise.



Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region, based at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C. plans, partners, maintains situational awareness, and as directed, employs forces as a Joint Task Force conducting homeland defense and civil support operations to defend and secure the National Capital Region.