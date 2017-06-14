Wings Over America Scholarship Foundation Awards 3 Scholarships Locally

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 14, 2017)—Wings Over America Scholarship Foundation (WOASF) has announced their 2016 scholarship award recipients. There are 51 winners nationwide and includes three high school students from the Patuxent River area.
• Emma Dodsworth, Calvert H.S. will attend University of Pennsylvania
• Ian Madden, Great Mills H.S. will attend Cornell University
• Anna Weber, Leonardtown H.S. will attend University of California, Berkley
Winners are selected on the basis of academic excellence, extra-curricular activities, community service and character. WOASF scholarships are $3000 or more and this year total over $200,000.
About Wings Over America Scholarship Foundation
Our mission is to provide college scholarships to dependent children and spouses of US Navy personnel associated with Navy Aviation Commands; officer and enlisted, active duty, retired, honorably discharged or deceased. The Foundation has proudly awarded over $1,200,000 to outstanding students since 1987. The foundation is funded solely through the generous contributions of private and corporate sources and is a registered a 501(c) 3 non-profit foundation. Learn more at wingsoveramerica.us/