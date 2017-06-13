Charles Co. Gov. News Briefs

Economic Development Department Appoints Freeman-Buster as Chief of Business Development
The Economic Development Department (EDD) announced today the hiring of Lucretia Freeman-Buster as Chief of Business Development. Freeman-Buster will begin her employment with the EDD on Monday, June 12.
As Chief of Business Development, Freeman-Buster will develop, implement, and manage day-to-day coordination of comprehensive business retention, expansion, and attraction programs. Freeman-Buster will oversee all business attraction and retention outreach, lead generation activities, and correspondence with site selectors and interested companies.
"We're thrilled to have Lucretia bring her extensive business development and financial experience to our Economic Development team," said Economic Development Department Director Darréll Brown. "I'm confident that her years of experience will benefit our business community and help us in our overall mission to drive economic development in the county."
Freeman-Buster brings to EDD more than 20 years of experience in business development, commercial lending, and financial management. Prior to joining EDD, Freeman-Buster served as acting executive director of the District of Columbus Small Business Development Center (DC SBDC), where she directed the implementation of its vision and strategy, directed and monitored its programmatic activities, and managed the budget of the DC SBDC network. Freeman-Buster boasts years of experience in banking and finance, having served as the vice president of commercial lending for the Washington Savings Bank, and was the assistant vice president of business banking for BB&T Bank and SunTrust Bank. She provided professional consulting services to corporations and non-profit organizations with particular emphasis on financial management, business planning and risk management.
"Access to capital is always a challenge for businesses," said Freeman-Buster. "I look forward to bringing my finance and commercial lending expertise to Charles County, and working closely with the area entrepreneurs and businesses."
Freeman-Buster holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Maryland University College, a bachelor's of science degree in management from Potomac College, a certificate in international business management from Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies, and other professional certifications.
June 19 Planning Commission Meeting Canceled
The Charles County Planning Commission meeting originally scheduled for Monday, June 19 is canceled.
The next regular meeting of the Planning Commission is scheduled for Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners' meeting room at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata).
Visit www.charlescountymd.gov/commissioners/boards/planning-commission for Planning Commission agendas and minutes.
For more information, contact Clerk to the Planning Commission, Theresa Pickeral, at 301-638-2409 or PickerTh@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Land Preservation, Parks, and Recreation Plan Public Hearing Postponed
The public hearing on the Land Preservation, Parks, and Recreation Plan scheduled for Tuesday, June 13 has been postponed to a later date. A new date will be posted on www.CharlesCountyMD.gov when it becomes available.
If you have any questions or comments, contact the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism at ccpr@CharlesCountyMD.gov or 301-932-3470. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Free Fishing Classes Available to Youth at Gilbert Run Park
Are you between the ages of six and 15 and interested in learning how to fish? The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism is hosting free fishing classes at Gilbert Run Park (13140 Charles Street, Charlotte Hall). Classes are 9:30 a.m.—noon on Thursday, June 15 and Thursday, June 29.
This is a great opportunity for children to learn the basics of fishing and have fun. Prior fishing experience is not needed. Bait and tackle will be provided.
Pre-registration is required and class size is limited. To register, call the Gilbert Run Park office at 301-932-1083. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Nice Bridge Painting Presented to Governor
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will be visiting Charles County on Tuesday, June 13 for an event celebrating the start-up of the CPV St. Charles Energy Center. At the conclusion of this event, the Charles County Commissioners and renowned local artist and teacher, Vicki Marckel, will present Gov. Hogan with a painting depicting the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge in Newburg.
The painting, which has been hanging at the Crain Memorial Welcome Center in Newburg near the bridge for the past year, was part of a county-sponsored paint-in event held in 2016. Ms. Marckel and her students from Henry E. Lackey High School painted the Nice Bridge to draw attention to the need for bridge replacement.
In November 2016, Gov. Hogan announced the Maryland Transportation Authority will move forward with replacing the Nice Bridge. This presentation is an expression of gratitude to the Governor for his action regarding the bridge. The new bridge is expected to open to traffic in 2023.
Cooling Centers Available During Summer Months
As the summer heat begins, it is important to stay cool and hydrated. When the National Weather issues a Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Watch, Excessive Heat Warning, or Air Quality Alert of Orange or greater, the following public buildings are open during regular business hours for use by residents:
Capital Clubhouse (Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m.—9 p.m.)
3033 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf
Richard R. Clark Senior Center (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.—4 p.m.)
1210 Charles Street, La Plata
Nanjemoy Community Center (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m.)
4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy
Charles County Public Libraries
(All branches: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.—8 p.m; Friday 1 p.m.—5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
La Plata Branch, 2 Garrett Avenue, La Plata
P.D. Brown Memorial Branch, 50 Village Street, Waldorf
Potomac Branch, 3225 Ruth B. Swan Drive, Indian Head
Waldorf West Library, 10405 O'Donnell Place, Waldorf
Outdoor Pools (Monday through Friday, Noon—8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon– 6 p.m.)
La Plata High School, 6035 Radio Station Road, La Plata
Thomas Stone High School, 3785 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf
McDonough High School, 7165 Marshall Corner Road, Pomfret
Indoor Pools
Monday through Sunday, noon-5 p.m.:
Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center at St. Charles High School, 5305 Piney Church Road, Waldorf
North Point High School, 2500 Davis Road, Waldorf
Monday through Friday, Noon—8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon– 5 p.m.:
Lackey High School, 3000 Chicamuxen Rd, Indian Head
To avoid heat-related issues, take additional precautions if you work or spend time outside during extreme heat. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Visit www.charlescountymd.gov/es/em/emergency-management for the latest list of cooling centers.
Citizens should call 9-1-1 in the event of any emergency, heat-related or otherwise. For additional preparedness information, visit:
• Preparedness Tips for Extreme Heat: www.ready.gov/heat or www.nws.noaa.gov/om/heat/
• Heat safety resources: www.nws.noaa.gov/om/heat/ww.shtml
• Air Quality Safety information: www.nws.noaa.gov/airquality/
• Heat illness Information: health.maryland.gov/extremeheat/facts/Pages/home.aspx
VanGo Transit Seeks Public Input for Community Transportation Survey
The Charles County public transportation provider, VanGo, encourages the public to take an online survey regarding public bus transportation needs and services in Charles County. The survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/VanGoPublic. Surveys need to be completed by June 30, 2017.
In addition to the public opinion survey, a rider survey has been conducted aboard the buses in May. These surveys are part of the data collection effort for a Transit Development Plan (TDP) that is currently underway for VanGo. The purpose of the transit planning study is to develop a five-year plan to maintain and improve public transportation services in the region. The TDP is being conducted by the KFH Group, a consulting firm that specializes in the transit industry, with funding assistance through the Maryland Transit Administration.
VanGo provides public transportation to Charles County residents and visitors. For more information about VanGo, visit www.go-vango.com, or call VanGo at 301-645-0642. For information about the VanGo survey, contact Jeff Barnett at 301-934-0102 or BarnettJ@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.