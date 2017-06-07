Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(June 07, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0050) for the procurement of 17 BRU-75A and BRU-76A Bomb Rack Unit ship sets for the Navy (11); and the governments of Australia (4); and UK (2), in support of the P-8A Lot 8 aircraft. Work will be performed in Amityville, New York, and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); cooperative engagement agreement; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $15,164,935 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($9,812,605; 64.7 percent); the government of Australia ($3,568,220; 23.5 percent); under a cooperative engagement agreement and the government of the UK($1,784,110; 11.8 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee modification 01 to delivery order N0001917F1032 under previously issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001 for production engineering support for the installation and integration of systems required for the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G and Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System follow on test and evaluation. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (75 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,601,558 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00063 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-13-C-0004) for the procurement of upgrades for the Block I Sustainment and Support System in support of the E-6B Block I aircraft. This modification is an engineering change proposal for technology refresh, obsolescence mitigation, and material and software builds. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas, and is expected to be completed in October 2018. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,145,465 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production of the AN/SPQ-14 Advanced Sensor Distribution System (ASDS) and the AN/SPQ-15 Data Distribution System (DDS), to include logistics support and engineering services. DDS was developed as a replacement for AN/SPQ-14 ASDS. The intended use of the equipment is to provide radar and sensor distribution on board Navy ships and foreign military sales customers as requested. User requirements will determine the actual number of units ordered, and delivery for most items will be made within nine months of order issuance. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (85 percent); and the governments of Japan (10 percent), and South Korea (5 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2017 foreign military sales funding in the amount of $1,947,315 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code § 2304(c)(1) - one responsible source, and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N00178-17-D-0026).