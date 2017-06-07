Charles Co. Gov. News Briefs

Dr. Seaman Appointed as Emergency Services Medical Director
Charles County Administrator Michael D. Mallinoff, Esq., ICMA-CM announces the appointment of Kevin G. Seaman, M.D., FACEP as the part-time jurisdictional medical director for the Department of Emergency Services. The jurisdictional medical director is a new position reporting to Director of Emergency Services William Stephens. Seaman began his employment with Charles County Government on June 12.
As jurisdictional medical director, Seaman oversees the quality of patient care provided by the Emergency Medical Services Operational Program (EMSOP), composed of the Charles County Department of Emergency Services and the Charles County Association of Emergency Medical Services. Seaman provides medical expertise, including planning, development, and operations, to EMSOP.
"I am honored to be selected as the Medical Director of the Charles County Department of Emergency Services. The department has implemented many important accomplishments which have improved care for the citizens and residents of Charles County," Seaman said. "I look forward to joining this great team and contributing to future innovations that benefit patients, EMS providers, and the department."
Seaman brings to the county medical expertise from a variety of health professions, serving most recently as the medical director for the Maryland Resuscitation Academy in Marriottsville, Maryland. He is currently the chairman of the Maryland Cardiac Arrest Steering Committee and conference developer/moderator of the Maryland Resuscitation Academy. Seaman successfully accomplished subspecialty board certification in emergency medical services (EMS), one of the first 400 physicians in the U.S. to take part in the newest subspecialty in medicine. He was awarded a Fellow status in EMS by the National Association of EMS Physicians, based upon special contributions to EMS, in the inaugural group of approximately 200 fellows nationwide. He has also served as a captain and commander in the United State Naval Reserve.
Seaman holds a Bachelor of Science degree and Doctor of Medicine degree from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. He completed his residency at Naval Medical Center San Diego in San Diego, California.
Commissioners Approve New Watershed Conservation District
On Tuesday, June 6, the Charles County Board of Commissioners voted to approve the Watershed Conservation District (WCD) Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) #16-142 and Zoning Map Amendment (ZMA) #16-54, with changes. The Board's approval creates new development standards for watershed conservation zoning and rezones approximately 36,000 acres of land in the northwestern part of Charles County.
The purpose of the WCD is to implement zoning rules in line with the Charles County Comprehensive Plan. The WCD, as well as the Comprehensive Plan, supports the Commissioners' goals of addressing school overcrowding, enhancing transportation, promoting economic development, improving public safety, and preserving environmental resources throughout Charles County.
"I appreciate the involvement of our residents, county staff, the Planning Commission, and others throughout this process. It was truly a joint effort," said Commissioner President Peter F. Murphy. "As a result of the engagement, suggestions, and input received, we were able to approve and reach a reasonable compromise and adopt a zoning text and map amendment that balances future growth with environmental stewardship."
The approved WCD zoning:
• Limits impervious surfaces in the WCD to 8 percent.
• Restricts development in new residential subdivisions to one housing unit per 20 acres of land.
• Includes an intra-family transfer provision permitting two additional housing units on residential lots larger than 10 acres.
• Allows areas previously zoned for commercial and business park use to maintain their zoning.
• Maintains WCD zoning for Bryans Road and the area outside of the Bryans Road Village Center.
The Commissioners directed County Government staff to draft an airport overlay zone for land around Maryland Airport. The overlay zone will allow for some limited commercial development with environmental restrictions.
Commissioner-Appointed Board, Committee, and Commission Vacancies Open
The Charles County Commissioners are seeking county residents to fill vacancies on several boards, committees, and commissions.
The Compensation Committee reviews the salaries of elected judges of the Orphans' Court and elected County Commissioners, and recommends modifications to compensation, if any, to the Commissioners on or before December 1, 2017.
The Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board hears appeals from Charles County property owners who disagree with the values assessed by the State Department of Assessments and Taxation, and appeals concerning local tax credits, local taxes, and other local tax matters. This is a governor-appointed board, which the Commissioners nominate citizens for the governor's consideration.
The Board of Licensed Commissioners (Liquor Board) reviews and approves the issuance and renewal of liquor licenses in Charles County, and establishes penalties for violations. Seeking District 2 residents only at this time.
The Area Council on Aging promotes the welfare and betterment of Charles County senior citizens by working actively and cooperatively within the community; develops awareness and understanding of concerns; and develops community support for programs that benefit and support the senior citizen population.
The Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council establishes and implements plans, strategies, and priorities for alcohol and drug abuse evaluation, prevention, and treatment services.
Additional vacancies include:
• Adult Public Guardianship Review Board
• Alarm Review Board
• Animal Matters Hearing Board
• Board of Social Services
• Heritage Commission
Positions will remain open until filled. A separate application must be submitted for each vacancy. Applications and a detailed list of all current vacancies are available on the Charles County Government website at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov or by contacting Carol DeSoto, Senior Commissioner Specialist, at 301-645-0691 or DesotoC@CharlesCountyMD.gov
Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces June Promotions
The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following June monthly promotions and reminders:
ADOPT-A-SHELTER-CAT MONTH (THURSDAY, JUNE 1- FRIDAY, JUNE 30): During this special month, the shelter is reducing the kitten adoption fees to $50, adult cat fees to $20, and senior cats 6 years and over to $5. Come and find yourself a new furry family member!
NATIONAL PET PREPAREDNESS MONTH (THURSDAY, JUNE 1- FRIDAY, JUNE 30): When you prepare for emergencies, remember your furry friends. In addition to your family's emergency kit, you should have one for your pets as well. In the kit, include seven day supply of food and water, food and water bowls, extra collar, leash, blankets, carrier, medications, medical records, recent photos of your pet in case your pet becomes lost, and a first aid kit. Learn more at www.ready.gov/animals.
NATIONAL BEST FRIENDS DAY (THURSDAY, JUNE 8): Celebrate this special day by getting a new furry friend. The shelter will reduce the adoption fee this day to $50 for dogs. Cat adoption fees are lowered in June for Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month.
SHELTER ANIMALS COMING TO YOU (SATURDAY, JUNE 10): The Tri-County Animal Shelter will be in your neighborhood with adoptable animals. Stop by the St. Charles Towne Center (11110 Mall Circle, Waldorf) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and find your new best friend!
The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalShelter/Tri-County-Animal-Shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your "purrfect" pet. Follow the Tri-County Animal Shelter on Facebook for adoptable pets, pet tips, and more at www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD/. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Independence Day Celebration to be Held at Blue Crabs Stadium
Spend your Independence Day with family and friends at the 2017 Celebrate Charles: A Fun-Filled Fourth on Tuesday, July 4 at Blue Crabs Stadium (11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf) from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Event schedule:
• 4:30 p.m.—Best of Charles County Marketplace opens; Celebrate Charles Family Fun Zone opens; Music by No Green Jellybeenz
• 6:35 p.m.—Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball game vs. Sugar Land Skeeters
• 8 p.m.—Music by Sam Grow
• 9:30 p.m.—Fireworks Display
Admission and parking are free. Family Fun Zone wristbands are $5 each. There are additional fees for marketplace, food, and drink purchases.
Additional parking will be available at St. Charles High School (5305 Piney Church Road, Waldorf). Seating outside the stadium is limited. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
Guests who purchase game tickets will receive a complimentary wristband for the Family Fun Zone. To purchase tickets, call 301-638-9788 or visit www.SoMDBlueCrabs.com.
For more information, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/CelebrateCharles, or call the Crain Memorial Welcome Center at 1-800-766-3386. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.