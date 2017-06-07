Charles Co. to Host Fishing League Worldwide Tour at the Potomac River

LA PLATA, Md. (June 07, 2017)—Charles County will host the Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) Tour from Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18 at Smallwood State Park (2750 Sweden Point Road, Marbury). The tournament will feature 320 pros and co-anglers casting for top awards of up to $125,000 cash in the pro division and up to $25,000 cash in the co-angler division. The FLW Tour last visited the Potomac River in 2015.



Anglers will take off at 6:30 a.m. each day from Smallwood State Park. On Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16, weigh-ins will begin at 3 p.m. On Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, weigh-ins will begin at 4 p.m. Prior to the weigh-ins on Saturday and Sunday, fans are invited to come out and experience the free FLW Expo from noon to 4 p.m. The FLW Expo is a great opportunity for fishing fans of all ages to meet-and-greet with top FLW Tour anglers; enjoy games, activities and giveaways; and learn more about the sport of fishing and other outdoor activities.



Youth are also invited to participate in the free FLW Foundation Unified Fishing Derby at Smallwood State Park on Saturday, June 17, from 9-11 a.m. The event, hosted by FLW Foundation Pro Cody Kelley along with other FLW Tour anglers, is free and open to area youth (18 years old and younger) and Special Olympics athletes (all ages). Rods and reels are available for the first 50 participants to use, but youth are encouraged to bring their own if they own one.



As a part of their community outreach initiative, the FLW Tour is giving back to our county prior to the tournament. FLW professionals will visit children and patients at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (5 Garrett Avenue, La Plata), on Wednesday, June 14, from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Professional anglers will spend the morning interacting with guests, snapping photos, sharing fishing stories, and signing autographs for patients and staff before the tournament kicks off on Thursday.



Television coverage of the FLW Tour at the Potomac River will premiere in high-definition on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. EDT.



