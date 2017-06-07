St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Incident Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(June 07, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident reports.MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION INVOLVING FIRE TRUCK: On May 21, at approximately 1:59 a.m., patrol deputies responded to Maypole Road near Friendship School Road in Mechanicsville for a single motor vehicle collision involving a Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department fire truck. The preliminary investigation reveals, the fire truck left roadway and struck an embankment while responding to an unrelated motor vehicle collision. Two occupants of the fire truck were transported by Trooper 7 for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter a residence in the 41000 block of Glenwood Place in Oakville. Cpl. Kirkner is investigating the case. CASE# 2485-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a motor vehicle and stole property in the 21000 block of Lookout Drive in Lexington Park. Cpl. Vezzosi is investigating the case. CASE# 28534-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a shed behind a business in the 22000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. DFC. Schultz is investigating the case. CASE# 28782-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 45000 block of Langley Park Way in Lexington Park. DFC Maguire is investigating the case. CASE# 28867-16BURGLARY: Sometime within the last three months, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a shed and stole property in the 41000 block of Garner Road in Mechanicsville. Dep. Holdsworth is investigating the case. CASE# 28978-17BURGLARY: During the overnight hours of 6/1/2017 into 6/2/2017, unknown suspect(s) attempted to force entry into a shed at Carver Elementary School in Lexington Park. It does not appear entry was made into the shed. Dep. M. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 28986-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 27000 block of Hills Way in Mechanicsville and damaged property. Dep. Payne is investigating the case. CASE# 29056-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence in the 21000 block of Barkentine Court in Great Mills. Nothing appeared stolen from the residence. DFC Maguire is investigating the case. CASE# 29595-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 37000 block of Apache Road in Charlotte Hall. Dep. Robinson is investigating the case. CASE# 29713-17BURGLARY: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a shed and stole property in the 39000 block of Foley Mattingly Road in Mechanicsville. Cpl. Handy is investigating the case. CASE# 29667-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a shed and stole property in the 26000 block of Jacqueline Court in Mechanicsville. Dep. Shelko is investigating the case. CASE# 29709-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a shed and stole property in the 27000 block of Cannon Lane in Mechanicsville. Cpl. Kerby is investigating the case. CASE# 29752-17BURGLARY: Cpl. Snyder responded to the 30000 block of Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville for a burglary where the witness advised there was damage to the front door. Nothing was disturbed in the residence and it did not appear entry was gained. Cpl. Snyder is investigating the case. CASE# 29753-17