Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(June 07, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the two week period of May 22 through June 4, deputies responded to 2,506 calls for service throughout the community.FALSE STATEMENT:, is facing criminal charges for making a false statement to a peace officer. On April 5, Hutchins went to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office and filed an official complaint against Calvert County deputies alleging that he was the victim of police brutality and injured as a result. The Office of Professional Standards within the Calvert County Sheriff's Office conducted an internal investigation into the allegations which determined Mr. Hutchins' allegations were false. The investigation was reviewed by the Calvert County State's Attorney's Office at which time criminal charges for making a false report to a peace officer were pursued.BICYCLE ACCIDENT: On Tuesday, May 23, at approximately 4:07 pm, deputies were dispatched to the area of Calvert Towne Way and Calvert Towne Drive in Prince Frederick for a report of a juvenile bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle. A detailed investigation revealed a vehicle being driven by Mr. Robert Lehman, of Prince Frederick, was slowing down as he was approaching the intersection. At the same time a 12-year-old juvenile on a bicycle entered the roadway from a wooded area next to the road. The vehicle struck the bicyclist before being able to come to a stop. As a result of the crash, the bicyclist was ejected from the bike onto the roadway. The juvenile was transported via ambulance for minor injuries. The investigation ultimately determined the juvenile was at fault in this accident.MD. ROUTE 231 ACCIDENT: On May 23, at approximately 1:52 pm, a tractor trailer with a load of water, driven by Mr. James Bryan, of Lexington Park, was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 231 in the area of Barstow Rd. At the same time a 2016 GMC, driven by Ms. Patricia Mento, of Waldorf, was traveling westbound on Maryland Route 231 when it crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck the tractor trailer. The GMC came to rest on the right side of the west bound lane and the tractor trailer left the roadway into the parking lot of Home Place Hair Studio. The tractor trailer struck three vehicles in the parking lot, one of which was occupied by Ms. Kelly Roth of Huntingtown. The tractor trailer then rolled over and came to rest just east of Home Place Hair Studio. Mr. Bryan was flown by Trooper 7 to PG Shock Trauma. Ms. Mento and a 4-year-old child were treated on the scene and released. Ms. Roth was transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident is still under investigation and charges are pending.BURGLARY CASE #17-26930: On May 23, at approximately 4:00pm, Deputy B. Sampson responded to German Chapel Road, in Prince Frederick, for the report of a burglary. The victim stated he discovered a Dewalt nailer, kept in a gray case, had been stolen out of his shed. He last saw it approximately two weeks earlier.BURGLARY CASE #17-#17-26651: On May 22, at approximately 6:00am, Deputy T. Holt was dispatched to the Frying Pan Restaurant, located on HG Trueman Road, in Lusby, for the report of a burglary. The victim advised that sometime after 8:30pm on May 21st, someone had broken into the restaurant's freezer, by breaking the lock on the freezer door. There are no suspects at this time.CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-28168: On May 30, at approximately 3:00pm, Deputy M. Trigg conducted a traffic stop at Tulip Court/Ponds Wood Road, in Huntingtown, when he observed the driver not wearing a seatbelt. He made contact with, while Deputy C. Childress and his K9 partner arrived on the scene. A positive alert was made. Found in the vehicle was a Newport Cigarette Box containing 21 round pills (Oxycodone). He was taken to the Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Oxycodone) and Possession of Paraphernalia (box).CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-27217: On May 25, at approximately 12:15pm, Deputy G. Gott responded to the area of Holly Drive and Calvert Boulevard, in Lusby, for the report of a suspicious person., matched the description of the male who had been going door to door asking strangers for money. After he was asked to leave the property, he requested a ride by Deputy Gott who agreed but stated he would need to be searched first. Found on his person was a plastic bag containing crack cocaine. He was transported to the Detention Center and arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine.CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-27035: On May 24, at approximately 10:20am, Deputy G. Gott responded to the area of Appeal Lane/HG Trueman Road, in Lusby, for the report of a suspicious person seen along the wood line of the Appeal Elementary School. Upon arrival he observed a white male dressed in all black matching the description. While speaking with, Deputy Gott could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from Gibson's person. A search revealed a white pill in his left front coat pocket. He was placed under arrest for Possession of a Synthetic Drug (Suboxone) and Possession of Paraphernalia (plastic wrapper).CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-26946: On May 23, at approximately 7:30pm, Deputy E. Yates, Deputy D. Jacobs and Deputy D. Gatton responded to the Bayfront Park located on Bayside Road, in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a firearms complaint. The complainant advised that he heard two gunshots coming from inside of the gated area of the park prior to calling 911. As deputies arrived an additional two shots were heard from inside the Bayfront Park, which was closed at dusk. The deputies observed two people in the park and after identifying themselves, the two individuals fled on foot. A foot chase ensued while establishing a perimeter around the area in hopes to locate the individuals. Around 8:30pm one of the individuals, identified through an El Salvador passport as, emerged from the woods. Rivera refused to identify himself, claiming he did not speak English. While searching through his wallet for proper identification, a paper fold containing a brown sticky substance (amphetamines) was discovered. A further search of Rivera's wallet revealed numerous compartments that were hiding controlled dangerous substances: two (2) plastic baggies containing a crystalized powder, (methamphetamines) weighting 17.5 and 16 grams each; five (5) plastic folds, each weighing between 3-4 grams, contained a brown powder (amphetamine); a separate plastic fold, weighing 2 grams, containing a brown sticky substance (amphetamine). Rivera was transported to the Detention Center for prisoner processing. During the processing Rivera refused to continue speaking in English and refused to provide critical information for his processing. He received charges of Obstruction of Justice, Reckless Endangerment, Trespass-Posted Property, Possession with intent to Distribute (Amphetamines) and Possession of nonnarcotic drugs (Methamphetamine and Amphetamines).CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-26739: On May 22, at approximately 5:30pm, Deputy T. Rzepkowski conducted a traffic stop when he observed a driver not wearing a seatbelt in the area of Bayside Rd/E Chesapeake Beach Road, in Chesapeake Beach. As the driver, identified as, rolled his window down, Deputy Rzepkowski could smell the odor of Marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle. Located on his person was a small silver pill holder containing two (2) different types of pills. A search of the vehicle revealed a white plastic bag containing 40.1 grams of marijuana, separated into individual zip lock baggies. Also seen on the front seat of the vehicle was a black digital scale, containing marijuana residue, and a black and silver smoking device. Meyers was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana 10+ grams, Possession of a Nonnarcotic Drug (Adderall), Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Suboxone) and Possession of Paraphernalia (digital scale).CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-26727: On May 22, at approximately 2:00pm, Deputy B. Sampson was dispatched to the Detention Center for the report of a drug violation. Upon arrival he was informed by Officer Lanier that during a routine cell search, various pills and a pair of tweezers were found in the bedding belonging to inmate, Ashley Howes, 31. Howes was charged with Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Suboxone) and Possessing/Receiving a Controlled Dangerous Substance while confined.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASE #17-28088: On May 30, at approximately 7:30am, Deputy A. Ostazeski responded to Santa Fe Trail, in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. The victim explained that on the night of May 29th, at approximately 10:30pm, they were wakened by a loud noise outside of their residence. They checked outside but did not locate the cause of the noise. About an hour later they heard another loud noise but did not see anyone around their home. Later the morning of the 30th, they discovered that someone had damaged one of their vehicles. There were dents and scratches on the hood and trunk. Several egg shells were found in the grass, on the roof and pieces of brick were also seen in the yard and driveway. There was no damage to the residence.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASE #17-27785: On May 28, at approximately 10:15am, Deputy J. Livingston responded to Dunleigh Drive, in Dunkirk, for the report of damaged property. The victim stated that someone had slashed their front and rear tires. The last time the vehicle had been driven was a month prior to the incident; therefore, it is not clear when the damage took place.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASE #17-27684: On May 27, at approximately 8:00am, Deputy R. Kreps was dispatched to 10th Street, in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of damaged property. Upon arrival he made contact with the victim who advised the side of one of their front tires had been slashed. This damage occurred between 11:00pm on May 26 - 6:00am on May 27.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASE #17-27565: On May 27, at approximately 7:00am, Deputy B. Boerum responded to Regency Drive, in St. Leonard, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised someone(s) damaged their mailbox and the "Regency Drive" street sign. This damage occurred between 8:00pm on May 26 - 6:00am on May 27th.THEFT/BURGLARY CASE #17-28481: On June 1, at approximately 11:00am, Deputy T. Holt responded to Cove Point Road, in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The victim advised someone had stolen numerous pieces of jewelry from their residence: One two-piece Gold Diamond ring with a double diamond band, one pair of ruby earrings with diamond accents, one pair of gold link earrings, two pearl necklaces with 14ct gold and diamond accents, three Tasmanian devil charms and two pearl charms with 18ct. diamond accents.THEFT CASE #17-28238: On May 30, at approximately 10:30pm, Deputy D. Clark responded to the Rod n' Reel Restaurant, in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a theft. A Security Guard advised he witnessed an employee,, leaving the restaurant with a (full) book bag and a (full) large trash bag. Due to prior thefts of food with no suspect identified, the employee was questioned as to what was in the bags. Curtis voluntarily opened both bags revealing 10 plastic one pound tubs of Fulcher's Gourmet Crabmeat, 8 plastic one pound tubs of Mary Ellen Brand Crab Meat and 6 one pound cans of Heron Point Seafood Crab Meat. He was arrested for Theft Less than $1,000.00.THEFT CASE 17-#28209: On May 30, at approximately 8:00pm, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Avenue B, in St. Leonard, for the report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime between Saturday, May 27 - Tuesday, May 30 three (3) iPhone chargers and a camo strap were stolen from three of their unlocked vehicles. The vehicles had all been parked in front of their residence.THEFT CASE #17-27913: On May 29th , at approximately 8:30pm, Deputy R. Evans responded to Oak Crest Drive, in St. Leonard, for the report of a theft. Upon arrival the victim stated they noticed their unlocked van, parked in their driveway, had the glovebox opened and items were scattered throughout the vehicle. The only item that appeared to be missing was the owner's manual to the vehicle. The manual was last seen in the vehicle at 9:00pm on May 28th. A short time later, a neighbor discovered the manual located on the edge of the woods near Oak Crest Drive/Oak Crest Circle and returned it to the victim.THEFT CASE #17-27892: On May 29, at approximately 1:15am, Deputy R. Spalding responded to Briscoe Road, in St. Leonard, for the report of a theft and destruction of property. Upon arrival victim #1 explained they had parked their car at approximately 7:30pm and returned to it, around 12:30am, to discover the driver's side mirror damaged. The mirror was intact but the glass had been broken. Victim #2 reported the driver's side mirror had been knocked off the vehicle and money was stolen from the center console. He last observed his vehicle intact at 11:00pm that evening.THEFT CASE #17-27836: On May 28, at approximately 6:00pm, Deputy R. Kreps responded to the Giant Grocery store in Dunkirk in reference to a theft. Upon arrival he made contact with the manager who advised that an employee had asked a couple if they had paid for the cart of items they were pushing as they walked towards the exit. They didn't respond as they continued to their vehicle. The light skinned black male and female were well-dressed and had a cart loaded with "high value items". They placed the items into their car and took off before Deputy Kreps could arrive.THEFT CASE #17-27672: On May 27, at approximately 7:00pm, Deputy W. Beisel was dispatched to the Prince Frederick Safeway for the report of a shoplifting. The complainant advised that a white male attempted to purchase fireworks with food stamps and after being denied, took off running towards the woods with the fireworks in his hand. Deputy Denton arrived on the scene and helped to locate the male in the wooded area, where homeless individuals are known to frequent. They observed a white male fitting the description exiting a tent. As they approached the individual,, he admitted he had been in the Safeway. The Control Center advised Rice had previously been banned, indefinitely, from entering the store. An unopened can of Old Bay Seasoning was also discovered on his person, which he also had stolen. He was arrested for Theft Less Than $100.00 and Trespassing on Private Property.THEFT CASE #17-27386: On May 26, at approximately 11:00am, Deputy B. Boerum responded to Golden West Way, in Lusby, for a theft complaint. Upon arrival he met the complainant who advised someone stole his boat trailer from the side of his house. The victim last saw the trailer on April 25th when he parked the trailer in the side yard of the residence. The trailer was discovered missing on May 26 at approximately 6:00am. The trailer was approximately 25 feet long, silver, with an orange winch cable, yellow rollers and had one brake light out.THEFT CASE #17-27342: On May 26, at approximately 6:30am, Deputy B. Sampson was dispatched to Plateau Road, in St. Leonard, for the report of a theft. The complainant stated two vehicles had been broken into and items were stolen. The vehicles were unlocked and had been accessed through the rear sliding window. A wallet, credit cards and money were stolen. The credit cards had been fraudulently used at several locations.THEFT CASE #17-27316: On May 25, at approximately 10:15pm, Deputy P. Wood responded to Rivers Reach Court, in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant stated he parked his vehicle in a back parking lot, at approximately 7:00pm the night before; he attempted to drive the car at 9:00am this morning and realized the gas tank was empty. No suspects at this time.THEFT CASE #17-27089: On May 24, at approximately 4:00pm, Deputy R. Evans responded to Moonlight Lane, in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a gray, 3-4 foot concrete "seahorse" statue was taken from their front yard. The statue was last seen on May 23th around 8:00pm. The statue was discovered missing around 4:00pm. The statue is rather large and weighs hundreds of pounds; therefore, it would probably take more than one person to move it.THEFT CASE #17-26697: On May 22, at approximately 1:00pm, Deputy T. Holt responded to Cove Point Road, in Lusby, for the report of a theft that had just taken place. The victim advised he watched someone get out of a white pickup truck, walked onto his yard and steal his "Don't Frack Maryland" yard sign. After removing the sign the individual got in a white truck and drove off.