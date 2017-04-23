 White Plains Man Dies in Fiery Crash - Southern Maryland Headline News
White Plains Man Dies in Fiery Crash

LA PLATA, Md. (April 23, 2017)—On Sunday, April 23 at 2 a.m., officers responded to the area of Turkey Hill Road near Crain Highway in White Plains for the report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found a passenger car had struck a tree and was engulfed in flames. Citizens and officers attempted to put the fire out, but to no avail.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver, Wayne Edward Willett, Jr., 50, of White Plains, was traveling alone in his car when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Willett was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Traffic Operations Unit of the Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
