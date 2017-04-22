Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(April 22, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00022 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0028). This modification provides for support and sustainment of the AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II tactical missiles in support of the Navy, Air Force and the governments of Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Oman, Malaysia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Turkey, under the Foreign Military Sales program. Services to be provided include repair of AIM-9X Block II tactical missiles, captive air training missiles and special air training missiles, and integrated product support, such as training, in-service software support, depot management, and obsolescence/diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages monitoring. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in May 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive fee contract (N00019-14-C-0002) to provide additional funding for affordability-based cost reduction initiatives in support of low-rate initial production Lot 9 F-35 Lightening II Joint Strike Fighter. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); El Segundo, California (25 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (20 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5 percent); Nagoya, Japan (5 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy) funds in the amount of $10,392,093 are being obligated on this award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.