Van Rams Marked Police Vehicle in Rear Sending Both Drivers to Hospitals

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (April 20, 2017)—Police in Calvert report that one of their marked vehicles was rear-ended while it was parked on the road shoulder Tuesday afternoon. Both drivers were sent to hospitals, but have since been released.



On April 18, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Deputy First Class Timothy Mohler of the sheriff's office was on the shoulder of the road on the northbound side of Maryland Route 4, south of Old Field Lane in Prince Frederick. He was seated in the driver's seat of a marked police vehicle. Dfc. Mohler was completing paperwork from the previous traffic stop when his vehicle was struck from the rear by a van. The van was operated by Mr. Robert Miller, a 74-year-old male from Huntingtown.



As a result of the accident, Dfc. Mohler was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma. Mr. Miller was transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Dfc. Mohler was subsequently released from Baltimore Shock Trauma and is resting at home.



This investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending. However, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.