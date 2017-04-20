St. Mary's Recreation and Parks Director Loewe Resigns

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (April 20, 2017)—Brian Loewe, Director of St. Mary's County Recreation and Parks, has resigned his position effective immediately, according to a government press release. No reason was given for the resignation.



Loewe headed the department since April 23, 2012 after arriving from Charles County, where he served in various positions, including Sports Program Coordinator and Parks Manager.



"I would like to thank St. Mary's County Government for the opportunities that were provided to me over the past five years as director of Recreation and Parks," said Loewe in a prepared statement. "I'd like to thank the Recreation and Parks staff for their hard work and dedication during our time together."



"I'm saddened to learn of Brian's decision to resign as head of our Recreation and Parks department," said Commissioner President Randy Guy in a prepared statement. "Brian brought a number of innovative programs to the department and was a champion of recreation programs throughout the county. I join my fellow commissioners in thanking him for his service to St. Mary's County and wish him well in his future endeavors."



Former Recreation and Parks Manager Arthur Sheppard has agreed to serve as interim Recreation and Parks director effective April 24.