MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(April 17, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.THEFT FROM VEHICLE: On 4/10/2017 at 10:21 am, Sgt. Stern received a report of a stolen automobile registration tag. The victim reported the front registration tag 9CF0464 was removed from the front of the vehicle sometime during the previous weekend. The tag has been entered into NCIC.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: On 4/12/2017 at 12:32 pm, Trooper First Class Robinson handled a call of two suspicious males possibly doing drugs in the 300 block of Cambridge Pl. in Prince Frederick. A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A search revealed a jar containing a large amount of marijuana.and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested for possession of marijuana. Kretzing was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center and the juvenile was arrested and released to a parent.POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE: On 4/13/2017 at 11:56 am, Trooper First Class Davis stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 at Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby for traffic violations. The strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A search was conducted and quantities of marijuana, heroin and suboxone were found prepared for distribution. Lance K. Cutchember, 35 of Valley Lee was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Jesse Buckler, 56, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 04/10/2017 @ 02:01 am by TFC J. WarrickEric A. Champaloux, 28, of Ft. Washington, arrested on 04/10/2017 @ 02:56 am by TPR. R. BackusNicole E. Lucas, 23, of Lusby, arrested on 04/10/2017 @ 11:47 am by TFC T. DavisBenjamin R. Jeffery, 26, of Huntingtown, arrested on 04/14/2017 @ 02:45 am by TFC W. CostelloDavid S. Mackall, 56, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 04/16/2017 @ 09:50 pm by TFC W. Costello