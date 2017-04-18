One Dead, Two Injured in Blackhawk Training Flight

WASHINGTON (April 17, 2017)—Monday, one crew member died and two were injured as a result of a helicopter crash during a training exercise at approximately 1:37 p.m., at Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown, Maryland.



The UH-60 Blackhawk is from the 12th Aviation Battalion, stationed at Davison Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. At the time of the incident, it was conducting a routine training flight.



Three crew members were on board. The two injured crew members, one in serious and one in critical condition, are at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore, Maryland. The names will be released upon notification of next-of-kin.



The cause of the crash is under investigation. A team from the Army Combat Readiness Center, Fort Rucker, Alabama will be at the site of the incident, Tuesday, April 18 to conduct the investigation.



"We are deeply saddened by this loss within our community," said Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. "Our condolences go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy, and our team is focused on supporting them during this difficult time."