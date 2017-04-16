Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(April 16, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for depot level maintenance, logistics, and sustaining engineering services in support of the C-12 utility lift aircraft for the Navy and Marine Corps. Services to be provided include site support maintenance, aircraft depot maintenance, engine depot maintenance, aircraft and aircraft systems modifications, potential site stand-ups and closures. Work will be performed in San Angelo, Texas (58.5 percent); Bahrain (4.7 percent); Atsugi, Japan (4 percent); Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (4 percent); Iwakuni, Japan (3.7 percent); Miramar, California (3.5 percent); New River, North Carolina (3.0 percent); Beaufort, South Carolina (3 percent); Belle Chasse, Louisiana (3 percent); Yuma, Arizona (2.9 percent); Kadena, Okinawa, Japan (2.8 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (2.3 percent); Futenma, Okinawa, Japan (2.2 percent); Misawa, Japan (1.6 percent); and Manassas, Virginia (0.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated against individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals, five offers received. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-D-0088)., is being awardedfor modification P00156 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-11-C-0020) to provide additional funding for MH-60R/S common cockpits, Minimum Avionics Configuration (MAC) kits, non-MAC kits, and logistics support. Fiscal 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,687,047 will be obligated at time of award, $4,100,781 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2012, 2013 and 2014 air procurement (Navy) funds are authorized obligation adjustments and expenditures of expired funds in accordance with, 31 U.S. Code 1553(a). The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for depot level engine repair for the AE21000D3 engine on the KC-130J aircraft in support of the Marine Corps and the government of Korea. Work will be performed in Oakland, California (40 percent); Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada (30 percent); Alverca, Portugal (20 percent); Farnborough, Hampshire, United Kingdom (5 percent); and Indianapolis, Indiana (5 percent). Work is expected to be completed in April 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on each delivery order as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via electronic request for proposals; three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-D-0090)., is being awardedfor modification P00007 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0017) to conduct additional risk reduction activities in support of the MQ-25 Unmanned Carrier Aviation Air System, including refinement of concepts and development of trade space for requirements generation in advance of the engineering and manufacturing development phase of the program. Work will be performed in Rancho Bernardo, California (50 percent); Space Park, California (30 percent); and Palmdale, California (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,797,517 are being obligated at time of award; all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00005 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0084) to conduct additional risk reduction activities in support of the MQ-25 Unmanned Carrier Aviation Air System, including refinement of concepts and development of trade space for requirements generation in advance of the engineering and manufacturing development phase of the program. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (99 percent); and Puget Sound, Washington (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,145,579 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00006 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0086) to conduct additional risk reduction activities in support of the MQ-25 Unmanned Carrier Aviation Air System, including refinement of concepts and development of trade space for requirements generation in advance of the engineering and manufacturing development phase of the program. Work will be performed in Palmdale, California (98 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,893,482 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00005 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0085) to conduct additional risk reduction activities in support of the MQ-25 Unmanned Carrier Aviation Air System, including refinement of concepts and development of trade space for requirements generation in advance of the engineering and manufacturing development phase of the program. Work will be performed in Poway, California (90 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (5 percent); and Rancho Bernardo, California (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,735,000 are being obligated at time of award; all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee task order (4769) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003) for initial integrated logistics support and training for the Joint Standoff Weapon for the government of Saudi Arabia under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Tuscon, Arizona (50 percent); and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $16,871,813 will be obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order 0055 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001) for retrofit non-recurring engineering, support data, validation and verification kits, and tooling for the Engineering Change Proposal 631 "Changes to the Inner Wing Panel" in support of the F/A-18A/B/C/D aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in April 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,792,262 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for 300 BRU-55A/A aircraft bomb ejector racks. Work will be performed in North Amityville, New York (52 percent); Johnstown, Pennsylvania (22 percent); Franklin, Pennsylvania (10 percent); Newbury Park, California (9 percent); and Riverside, California (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,464,211. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(b)(2). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0029).