Tree Felling Accident Results in Death of Two-year-old

LA PLATA, Md. (April 14, 2017)—Police in Charles Co. report that a tragic accident Thursday led to the death of a two-year-old male child in a tree felling accident. His five year-old brother was seriously injured.



A preliminary investigation revealed the father of the two boys was cutting down a tree in his backyard when the tree suddenly turned toward the children who were watching from about 50 feet away. Both children were flown to a hospital where the two-year-old was pronounced deceased.



The accident occurred in the 8900 block of Turkey Hill Road in La Plata.



Detective J. Elliott is investigating.