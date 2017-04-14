 Tree Felling Accident Results in Death of Two-year-old - Southern Maryland Headline News
Tree Felling Accident Results in Death of Two-year-old

5-year-old has serious injuries
LA PLATA, Md. (April 14, 2017)—Police in Charles Co. report that a tragic accident Thursday led to the death of a two-year-old male child in a tree felling accident. His five year-old brother was seriously injured.

A preliminary investigation revealed the father of the two boys was cutting down a tree in his backyard when the tree suddenly turned toward the children who were watching from about 50 feet away. Both children were flown to a hospital where the two-year-old was pronounced deceased.

The accident occurred in the 8900 block of Turkey Hill Road in La Plata.

Detective J. Elliott is investigating.
