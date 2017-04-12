Chesapeake Community Chorus: Over 14 Years of Support for Calvert Co. Nonprofits

The group's final performance at Union Church in North Beach on November 6, 2016. Participants are as follows: Front row: (left to right) Lea Listzwan, Dee Koskie, Vivian Wright, Sylvia Keyser, Helen Mary Ball, Linda Thompson, Theresa Chambers. Middle Row: (left to right) Bill Goodwin, John Petralia, Doris Brown, Majetta Chase. Back Row: (left to right) Chrys Hill, Joyce Barony, John Bowman, Julian Ball, Paul Shippert. Directing: Larry Brown. Not Shown: Allan Evans and Pianist: Nadine Garrett. Photo by: John Riedesel.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(April 12, 2017)—It was my privilege to sit down with Larry Brown, Doris Brown, and Dee Koskie to talk about the history of the Chesapeake Community Chorus, a steadfast hospice supporter for many years. About sixteen years ago, Larry Brown and his wife, Doris, needed a way to give back to their community. Larry's mother had recently received hospice services in North Carolina, and he wanted to find a way to help Calvert Hospice raise funds to build the Burnett Calvert Hospice House. Brown had worked as a music director at different churches, and he offered his help to then Executive Director Lynn Bonde, who suggested that he start a music group to raise money for hospice. He began recruiting a small group of singers; the larger group that grew from this performed as the Chesapeake Community Chorus.The group performed at church programs, starting with a small group to begin with and eventually visiting with a larger group from all parts of the county. Every event the group held was free; donations were made by freewill offering, and people were generous with their financial support of the group and of Calvert Hospice. They were able to raise over $80,000 for the building fund for the Burnett Calvert Hospice House.As the group grew, they raised funds for other worthy causes in the county. They were regular participants at Calvert Hospice's Service of Remembrance and Festival of Trees for many years. To date they raised almost $100,000 for other charities in the county. The group also performed at many patriotic and veteran's programs for the American Legion and the National Park Service.November 6, 2016 was the group's final concert, held at Union Church in North Beach.We at Calvert Hospice will be forever grateful for the support shown by the Chesapeake Community Chorus. We thank everyone who participated over the 14 years for your generous spirits and giving hearts.