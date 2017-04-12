St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Warrant and Summons Service Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(April 12, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following reports for outstanding warrant services and criminal summons services.03/08/2017 - James Elton Price, 40 of Hollywood, Md., arrested on an Arrest Warrant for Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property less $1000. Arrested by Deputy First Class B. Gaskill.03/15/2017 - Charles Ernest Kenny, 42 of Mechanicsville, Md., arrested on a District Court Arrest Warrant for Peeping Tom and Private Place - Prurient Intent.03/17/2017 - Rosanne Elizabeth Nial, 39 of Lexington Park, Md., arrested on an Arrest Warrant for Burglary 4th Degree. Arrested by Deputy M. Beyer.03/22/2017 - Lovell Darcel Blair, 28 of Baltimore, Md., was arrested on a District Court Arrest Warrant for Assault - 2nd Degree. Arrested by Deputy First Class J. Maguire03/22/2017 - Terrell Devantee Atkins, 18 of Lexington Park, Md., was arrested on a District Court Arrest Warrant for Burglary 2nd Degree, Burglary 4th Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property valued over $1,000, and Theft $1,000 less than $10,000. Arrested by Detective Corporal D. Alexander03/23/2017 - Amanda Lynn Abell-Morgan, 35 with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding District Court Arrest Warrant for Failing To Appear. Arrested by Deputy First Class James Maguire03/23/2017 - Cedric Ricardo Willams, 25 of Lexington Park, Md., was arrested on an outstanding District Court Arrest Warrant for three counts of Assault 2nd Degree and two counts of Property Destruction less than $1,000 value. Arrested by Deputy First Class R. Steinbach03/24/2017 - Brian Christopher Hancock, 38 of Leonardtown, Md., was arrested on an outstanding District Court Arrest Warrant for Failing to Appear. Arrested by Deputy C. Ball03/30/2017 - Paul Daniel Panholzer, 33 of Lexington Park, Md., was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants for Failing to notify of change of residence as a Registered Sex Offender. Arrested by Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse3/24/2017 - Christie Elizabeth Smallwood, 27 of Clinton, Md., was arrested on an outstanding District Court Arrest Warrant for Failing to Appear. Arrested by Deputy C. Ball03/04/2017 - Lashannda Antronet Lowe, 39 of Virginia Beach, VA, was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree. Served by Deputy P. Robinson03/04/2017 - Shaven Leon Savoy, 37 of Lexington Park, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree. Served by Deputy D. Smith03/07/2017 - James Douglas Dennison, 39 of California, Md., charged via criminal summons for Assault 2nd Degree.03/09/2017 - Marcus Devon Shorter, 29 of Mechanicsville, Md., was charged via criminal summons for Assault 2nd Degree.03/10/2017 - Aaron Jamaal Hudson, 22 of Lexington Park, Md., was charged via criminal summons for Assault 2nd Degree.03/10/2017 - Heather Marie Stone, 25 of Callaway, Md., was charged via criminal summons for (2 counts) CDS Possession: Not Marijuana and (2 counts) CDS Possession: Paraphernalia.03/11/2017 - Courtney Lauren Turner, 24 of Lexington Park, Md., charged via criminal summons for Credit Card: Steal another's, Credit Card of another's: Charge less than $1,000, Credit Card - Personation less than $1,000, and Theft: Less $1,000.03/11/2017 - David William Thompson Jr., 34 of Leonardtown, Md., charged via criminal summons for Unauthorized removal of property.03/13/2017 - Eric Lee Robinson, 31 of Lexington Park, Md., charged via criminal summons for Assault 2nd Degree.03/14/2017 - Linda Marie Short, 40 of Leonardtown, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault - 2nd Degree. Served by Deputy A. Budd03/14/2017 - Linda Marie Short, 40 of Leonardtown, Md., charged via criminal summons for Assault 2nd Degree.03/21/2017 - Belinda Noreen Young, 57 of Leonardtown, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree. Served by Detective Corporal S. Ruest03/22/2017 - Largina Cassandra Henry, 18 of Leonardtown, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault - 2nd Degree. Served by Deputy A. Budd03/25/2017 - Curtis William Richardson, 23 of California, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for Trespassing on Private Property. Served by Deputy D. McClure.03/25/2017 - James Roshawn Garrett, 35 of Hollywood, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree. Served by Deputy D. McClure.03/25/2017 - Jordan Danzell Savoy, 26 of Charlotte Hall, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree. Served by Deputy T. Payne.03/25/2017 - Marvin Jerome Savoy, 49 of Charlotte Hall, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree. Served by Deputy T. Payne03/25/2017 - William Joseph Goodwin, 51 of Lexington Park, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for Trespassing on Private Property and Disturbing the Peace: Hinder Passage. Served by Deputy D. Sidorowicz.03/26/2017 - Brianna Sherie Hatchett, 26 of Lexington Park, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for two counts of Assault 2nd Degree. Served by Deputy First Class B. Gaskill03/28/2017 - Ryan Scott Binkney, age 30 of Lexington Park, Md., was charged on a Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree. Served by Deputy D. Holdsworth03/28/2017 - Lester Jerome Barnes, age 18 of Lexington Park, Md., was charged on a Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree. Served by Deputy S. Bowie03/28/2017 - Michael David Watts, age 18 of Hollywood, Md., was charged on seven separate Criminal Summonses, for a total of eight counts of Malicious Destruction of Property valued at less than $1,000. Served by Cpl. J. Vezzosi03/29/2017 - Catherine Anne Annulis, age 51 of Lexington Park, Md., was charged on a Criminal Summons for Failure to comply with a Peace Order. Served by Deputy D. McClure03/29/2017 - Jerel Tyrone Stewart, 24 of Great Mills, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree. Served by Deputy Edwards.03/30/2017 - Sandra Lee King, 39 of Hollywood, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for Theft less $100. Served by Deputy First Class K. Flerlage03/30/2017 - Travis Nathaniel Nelson, 32 of Lexington Park, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree. Served by Deputy D. Sidorowicz04/01/2017 - Alvin Thomas, 55 of Lexington Park, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for Trespassing on Private Property. Served by Deputy First Class R. Steinbach04/01/2017 - Harrison Pierce Wilbanks, 23 of Hollywood, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for 4th Degree Burglary and Malicious Destruction of Property. Served by Corporal D. Corcoran04/01/2017 - Jonathan Albert Anderson, 26 of Park Hall, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for Theft less $100 and Utter Forged Ticket. Served by Corporal D. Corcoran04/01/2017 - Raquana Earniecia Marshall, 19 of Great Mills, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for Unauthorized Use of property. Served by Corporal J. Stone04/02/2017 - Julie Ann Clarke, 49 of Leonardtown, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for multiple counts of Credit card fraud /Theft Scheme: Less $1,000/Theft Less $1,000/Theft less than $100. Served by Deputy S. Shelko04/05/2017 - Brandon Michael Moreland, 23 of Lexington Park, Md., was charged via Criminal Summons for Contributing to Condition of a Child and Furnishing Alcohol under 21 Injury/Death. Served by Corporal P. Handy