Outstanding Students Honored by the Chas. Co. Board of Education

LA PLATA, Md. (April 12, 2017)—The Board of Education honored four students at its Tuesday, March 21 Board meeting for excellence in academic achievement, career readiness and personal responsibility. Honored were Lindsey Johnson, senior at North Point High School; Justin Butler, an eighth grader at Mattawoman Middle School; Astha Patel, a fifth-grade student at Mary H. Matula Elementary School; and Savannah Trice, a fifth grader at Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School.



Johnson, a student in North Point's biotechnology program, is committed to her studies and is a student leader. She carries at 4.18 grade point average and is described by her teachers as motivated, enthusiastic, amiable and charismatic. Johnson is known to take on projects with zeal, and together with classmates, has worked to improve the school climate by recognizing and rewarding student success through reinforcement and respect. During her junior and senior years, Johnson has participated in the Student Leadership class. She has been accepted to the University of South Carolina and Hampton University and is awaiting an acceptance letter from the University of Louisville. She plans to study biological sciences to prepare for a career in the medical field.



Butler has proven himself to be a responsible leader in and out of the classroom. He has been on the honor roll since he came to Mattawoman and is a member of the Student Government Association and the school band. Butler has a great rapport with his teachers who report the sky's the limit for his dreams. He is putting the pieces together for a successful future - one that includes becoming a lawyer. Although he is only in eighth grade, he has already selected Towson University as his dream school. Butler is described as an outstanding student, leader and citizen.



Patel, a fifth grader at Matula, wants to go to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where she will dual major in computer engineering and computer science. She knows MIT is an elite school, so she's laying the groundwork now. Patel has been on the honor roll since third grade and her parents "assign" her worksheets at home - mostly math and reading comprehension - to keep her mind nimble. She isn't all work, though. "Because you know that your brain need a break," she said. At school, Patel is a member of the Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) team and was named to All County Chorus. Patel's first name, Astha, translates to "faith" in Gujarati. The staff at Matula has faith Patel will accomplish all of her goals.



Trice is a fifth grader at Mitchell where her teachers describe her as a delightful, hardworking and conscientious student who has exceptional reading and writing skills. Her hard work has landed her on the honor roll with principal's honors since the third grade. Trice stays busy by participating in Destination Imagination (DI) for the past four years. She was part of the Mitchell Extreme Bulldog DI team, which advanced to the global competition in Knoxville, Tenn., last school year. She is a safety patrol, a member of the Just Say No club and was in All County Chorus this year. Trice is an 8-year veteran of Upward Soccer and participated in the Junior American Citizens contest.