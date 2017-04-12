Chas. Co. Board of Ed. Honors School System Employees for Commitment to Children

The Board of Education at its April 4 meeting honored four Charles County Public Schools exemplary employees for their commitment to children. Honored, from left, were Michael Johnson, science teacher at William A. Diggs Elementary School; Brittany Thomas, Life Skills teacher at J.P. Ryon Elementary School; Sean Anderson, mathematics teacher at General Smallwood Middle School; and Donald Mayer, an instructional assistant at Thomas Stone High School.

LA PLATA, Md.

(April 12, 2017)—The Board of Education at its April 4 meeting honored four Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) employees for their commitment to children, education, and teaching and learning. Honored were Sean Anderson, Michael Johnson, Donald Mayer and Brittany Thomas.He is the eighth-grade team leader and math department chair. He strives to establish and maintain positive relationships with students and demonstrates a high degree of pride in his work. Anderson arrives early each day, is organized and professional in all that he does. He sets high goals for his students and helps them to be successful learners in the classroom. Anderson is approachable, dependable and often stays after the end of the school day to tutor students in need of additional assistance. Smallwood Principal Kathy Kiessling said Anderson is a valuable asset to the school community. "His knowledge and best practices in instruction keep Mr. Anderson held in high regard by his peers and students. He sets the bar high for his students and gives them the confidence and support to reach it," Kiessling wrote in a nomination letter.He displays energy and enthusiasm in the classroom and is known among his colleagues for his passion for teaching. Johnson has been teaching at Diggs for the past 11 years and strives to make his lessons fun and engaging. He is often asked to help write curriculum and present at staff professional development sessions. Johnson incorporates technology in the classroom through the use of the Bee Bots and Flex Cat robotics systems. He is the special areas team leader at Diggs and also coaches both the Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) and Sea Perch robotics teams. Diggs Principal Debbie Calvert said Johnson is an exemplary role model for his students. "Mr. Johnson is an outstanding role model and a great influence on our students and community. He is one of the most active and energetic teachers with whom I have had the pleasure to work," Calvert wrote in a nomination letter.and supports the administrative team at the school. He works diligently to help maintain a safe and orderly environment at Stone and strives to build positive relationships with students. Mayer arrives early to school each day and helps to manage any substitute classroom coverage. He has served as a class sponsor for several years and helps to coach sports teams, such as baseball and cross-country track. Additionally, Mayer organizes lunch detention and meets with each student individually to ensure their assignments are complete. He completes all required training and participates in workshops and staff development sessions. Stone Principal Chrystal Benson said Mayer's recognition was for long-term excellence in his position. "He goes beyond the call of duty when looking at his job description. He knows most upperclassmen by name and quite a few ninth graders. He can always connect with students," Benson wrote in a nomination letter.She began teaching at Ryon in 2012 and is kind, respectful and caring towards her students. She works collaboratively with grade-level and special area teachers to create a welcoming and supportive learning environment for students. Thomas launched a "Ryon Buddies" club for third, fourth and fifth graders to help students gain a better understanding of students with disabilities. The school was also recently invited to join the International Best Buddies program and is one of few elementary schools in Maryland to participate. She creates a consistent and predictable learning environment to support her students' cognitive, emotional, social and physical growth and development. Ryon Principal Thadine Wright said Thomas is a valuable asset to the school. "Ms. Thomas has dramatically impacted the outlook and understanding of so many of our J.P. Ryon Cardinals. She is an active and valuable asset to our entire school community," Wright wrote in a nomination letter.The Board honors several exemplary school system employees monthly. Principals and administrative staff recommend one staff member for recognition before the Board annually.