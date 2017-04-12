Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(April 12, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00019 to the previously awarded low-rate initial production Lot 10 F-35 Lightning II advance acquisition contract (N00019-15-C-0003). This modification provides the procurement of F-35A and F-35B variant aircrafts including deficiency corrections for non-U.S. Department of Defense (non-U.S. DoD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); El Segundo, California (25 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (20 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5 percent); Nagoya, Japan (5 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Non-DoD participant funding in the amount of $105,000,000 is being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anot-to-exceed, undefinitized modification to a previously awarded low-rate initial production Lot 9 F-35 Lightening II Joint Strike Fighter advanced acquisition contract (N00019-14-C-0002). This modification provides for the delivery of hardware and engineering services for the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (80 percent); and Nagoya, Japan (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2018. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $6,812,978 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00010 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-14-D-0014) engineering, training, support equipment, integrated logistics support, and technical support services for the Navy and the governments of Brazil, Chile, Israel, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada, Turkey, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Portugal and Belgium. These efforts are in support of the Harpoon and Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response missiles, the Encapsulated Harpoon Command and Launch Systems, the Advanced Harpoon Weapon Control System and the Harpoon Shipboard Command Launch Control System. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in December 2019. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated against individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity.