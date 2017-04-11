Calvert Marine Museum News Briefs

Multi-Platinum country artist Thomas Rhett will perform live at the Calvert Marine Museum's PNC Waterside Pavilion on Friday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The "Keepers of the Light" Road Scholar program includes 5 nights of accommodations, 14 meals, 8 expert-led lectures, 7 field trips, 2 hands-on experiences, plus one full day on the Chesapeake Bay learning about lighthouse styles and taking pictures.