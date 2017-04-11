Calvert Marine Museum News Briefs

Multi-Platinum country artist Thomas Rhett will perform live at the Calvert Marine Museum's PNC Waterside Pavilion on Friday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Rhett to perform Friday, July 14
Multi-Platinum country artist Thomas Rhett will perform live at the Calvert Marine Museum's PNC Waterside Pavilion on Friday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. Rhett's high energy show will be packed with hits, including chart toppers, "T-Shirt," "Die A Happy Man," and "Crash And Burn."
Tickets are $44–$75 (additional fees apply) and go on sale to members of the Calvert Marine Museum on Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. and to the general public on Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. If you are not a member of the museum and would like an opportunity to buy the best seats in the house, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042, ext. 16 to sign up before tickets go on sale.
Years before Thomas Rhett kicked off his career with It Goes Like This, a debut album that spawned five Top 40 hits and three number one hits, Rhett spent his childhood listening to a variety of music. Rhett remembers "growing up, there was no such thing as listening to one radio station…I don't know how to write just one style of music." His latest album, Tangled Up, is filled with party anthems, dance tunes, drinking songs, and love ballads. His shows are uptempo, exciting, and completely unpredictable. There is no such thing as standing still and just singing a song for Thomas; he loves jumping into the crowd and dancing.
Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This series of events would not be possible without the generous support of many local businesses. Sponsors include: Prince Frederick Ford/Jeep/Dodge, PNC Bank, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Tidewater Dental, Sunshines Catering, Directmail.com, Holiday Inn Solomons, Quality Built Homes, 98.3 Star FM, Bay Weekly, Quick Connections, Southern Maryland Newspapers, Isaac's Restaurant, Papa John's Pizza, O'Brien Realty, American Eagle Electric, Sherry Carter, United Rentals, Kelly Generator & Equipment, Comcast, Metrocast, ECS Federal, Blue Crabs, TitleMax LLC., World Gym, and Asbury-Solomons.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with food and drinks available on the grounds. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Chairs and coolers are not permitted. For additional information, please visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com. To reach a staff member, please call 410-326-2042, ext. 16, 17 or 18.
River otter live cam up and running
Want to see what's really going on with our North American river otters, Chumley and Chessie-Grace? Now you can visit behind-the-scenes in their indoor habitat with our newly installed otter cam: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/375/River-Otter-Live-Cam. Experience remotely what is happening with these museum favorites 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The otter cam was made possible through generous donations from Marianne Harms and the N.M. Morris Family Foundation.
The indoor otter holding area where the otters reside has undergone extensive renovation. A joint public/private campaign raised funds to provide these animals with updated living conditions. The project was completed in July 2016 and accommodations now include nesting dens, play yards, an infinity pool, and LED lighting. Sponsorship and funding of this area was provided by the Benning Endowment, Calvert County Government, Nancy Wieck, The Bildman and Clark-Romero Family, and Liz Halvosa. Behind the scenes, otter toys and a new washer and dryer were installed thanks to John and Wendy Peters.
"Visiting in person is always best, as the new lodging area includes a feeding panel which allows guests to get face-to-face with the otters while they dine," said Dave Moyer, Curator of Estuarine Biology. Moyer adds, "When you need to get your otter fix, remember a great time to view the cam is during feeding times at 9:30–10 a.m., 1 p.m.–1:30 p.m., and 3:45–4:15 p.m."
Solomons Maritime Festival—Saturday, May 6
Celebrate Southern Maryland heritage on Saturday, May 6 at the Calvert Marine Museum's 12th annual Solomons Maritime Festival. Antique boats and marine engines, master maritime carvers, crafts and cooking demonstrations, traditional music, and boat rides offer something for every member of the family from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Admission to the festival and museum is FREE.
On Saturday, the museum waterfront comes alive with the sights, sounds, and smells of Southern Maryland. Taste traditional foods, learn how to prepare crab cakes and soft shell crabs, shuck oysters, and stuff a ham like the pros, enjoy local gospel and old time music, see Chesapeake Bay retrievers in action, waterfowl calling demonstrations, watch model boats skim the waters of the boat basin, talk with traditional crafts people as they demonstrate their skills. Children will enjoy toy boat building. Don't miss free rides aboard the historic bugeye, the Wm. B. Tennison. Stop by the Museum Store for FREE samples from the Blue Crab Bay Company and Black Point Chocolatier.
Traditional crafts are also celebrated on Saturday. Around the carving shed, visitors can see how crab and eel pots are constructed, see model boat makers in action, and watch traditional carvers at work. Come try your skill inside the museum! Demonstrations of embroidery, knitting, and other textile crafts will be on-going. Home baked goodies will be available for sale and food vendors will be on-site.
The Antique Boat and Marine Engine Show, now in its 17th year, is a popular component of the festival. Enthusiasts from across the country set-up camp in the parking lot to show off their vintage boats and engines. The unofficial engine swap is a great way to expand your collection. The Patuxent Small Craft Guild will also host a Nautical Flea Market with all proceeds supporting the Guild.
The Solomons Maritime Festival is sponsored by Calvert County Board of Commissioners, Calvert County Watermen's Association, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Holiday Inn Solomons, McCready Boat Yard, Papa John's Pizza, Patuxent Small Craft Guild, Spring Cove Marina, Washburn's Boat Yard, and Zahniser's Yachting Center. For more information, please call Sherry Reid at 410-326-2042 x 19, or visit the museum website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Road Scholar Program offered at the Calvert Marine Museum
Did you know that the Calvert Marine Museum participates in the Road Scholar educational adventures? Road Scholar offers educational tours in all 50 states and 150 countries. The museum has been part of the program for over a decade and is proud to offer the "Keepers of the Light" program. This Road Scholar adventure takes you by land and sea for a first-hand look at eight of the Chesapeake's historic lighthouses. The week includes accommodations, meals, expert-led lectures, field trips, entertainment by maritime musicians, hands-on experiences, and special behind-the-scenes explorations of local museums. The available dates are June 11–16, July 30–August 4, September 3–8, and September 17–22. Visit www.roadscholar.org/find-an-adventure/1504/keepers-of-the-light-great-lighthouses-of-the-chesapeake-bay/dates/ to learn more and to register.
The "Keepers of the Light" Road Scholar program includes 5 nights of accommodations, 14 meals, 8 expert-led lectures, 7 field trips, 2 hands-on experiences, plus one full day on the Chesapeake Bay learning about lighthouse styles and taking pictures. Visit and tour two Southern Maryland land based lighthouses: Piney Point, Point Lookout Lighthouse, Drum Point Lighthouse and Cove Point Lighthouse. The program is led by expert instructors and leaders. Customary gratuities are included as well as state-of-the-art QUIETVOX listening devices.
The "Keepers of the Light" Road Scholar program includes 5 nights of accommodations, 14 meals, 8 expert-led lectures, 7 field trips, 2 hands-on experiences, plus one full day on the Chesapeake Bay learning about lighthouse styles and taking pictures.