SMECO Board Nominating Committee to Meet

HUGHESVILLE, Md. (April 11, 2017)—Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative's (SMECO) Board of Directors has appointed nine members to the 2017 Nominating Committee scheduled to meet on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at SMECO's headquarters at 15035 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville. This committee will select a slate of candidates for the five available Board positions to be elected this year. Elections will be held to fill one position in Calvert County, one position in Charles County, one in Prince George's County, and two in St. Mary's County.
The 2017 Nominating Committee members follow:
• Calvert County: Terence N. Gibson, Prince Frederick.
• Charles County: Joseph L. Gardiner Jr., La Plata; Edward Holland III, Waldorf; and William B. Young Jr., Waldorf.
• Prince George's County: Manning Clagett, Accokeek; and Ernest H. Riess, Brandywine.
• St. Mary's County: Edith M. Bell, Chaptico; George A. Brown, Loveville; and Catherine Brenda Coates, Lexington Park.
SMECO customer-members interested in being nominated should complete a Board of Directors Candidate Application. To obtain a candidate application, contact Terrie Barringer at 240-528-9747 or Terrie.Barringer@smeco.coop. Completed candidate applications should be submitted to SMECO, Attention: Joseph Densford, Board Attorney, by Friday, May 5, 2017. Applications may be mailed to P.O. Box 1937, Hughesville, Maryland 20637, or delivered to Terrie Barringer at 15035 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville.
In addition to nominations made by the committee, any 15 or more SMECO members acting together may make other nominations by petition by Friday, June 23, 2017. Members running by petition should also complete and submit a Board of Directors Candidate Application.
SMECO's Annual Meeting will be held Wednesday, August 23, 2017; however, the election will be conducted by mail. Customer-members will receive ballots in the mail and completed ballots must be returned by mail prior to the Annual Meeting. The meeting, which will be strictly a business meeting, will be held at Middleton Hall in Waldorf, and there will be no entertainment, no food and drinks, and no attendance prizes. Election results will be announced at the meeting, but no voting will occur on-site.
Selection of the Nominating Committee members is in compliance with SMECO's bylaws. For more information regarding the committee, nominations, and qualifications of directors, refer to Article IV, Sections 4.02 and 4.03, of SMECO's bylaws. Bylaws may be obtained from a SMECO office or online at www.smeco.coop.