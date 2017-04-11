Calvert Co. Gov. News Briefs

Pictured here during the ribbon cutting ceremony are Deputy County Administrator Wilson Parran, County Administrator Terry Shannon, Senior Project Manager of Dewberry Consultants Reza Emtiaz, Water & Sewer Division Plant Supervisor Christopher Hall, Department of Public Works Deputy Director Enterprise Funds Julie Paluda, Commissioner President Tom Hejl, Commissioner Vice President Evan K. Slaughenhoupt Jr., Commissioner Mike Hart, Water & Sewer Division Operations Superintendent James Ritter, Commissioner Steven R. Weems, Water & Sewer Division Chief Wayne Raither and Department of Public Works Director Rai Sharma. (Photo: Calvert Co. Gov.)