CSM Hawks Finish Season With First-Time Trip to National Tournament

LA PLATA, Md. (April 11, 2017)—For the first time in its history, the College of Southern Maryland men's basketball team won the Region XX Division II Men's Basketball Championship this year. That accomplishment qualified the Hawks to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II Tournament, which was held in Danville, Illinois, March 21-25.
CSM's first game in the tournament was against No. 1-seeded Southwestern Community College, the Spartans from Creston, Iowa. The Spartans came out on top, winning 94-69. Southwestern went on to win the tournament, giving the Spartans their first national championship in their history.
In the Hawks' second game in the tournament, they were paired with the Waubonsee Community College Chiefs from Sugar Grove, Illinois. The Hawks' 92-81 loss eliminated CSM from the tournament.
The Hawks finished the season with a 14-18 record. This was Coach Alan Hoyt's 10th season as head coach. His current coaching record in this position is 111 wins-173 losses. Hoyt earned his 100th win as head coach this season with the 113-78 win over Community College of Beaver County on Dec. 17.
