CSM to Dedicate First Building on Regional Hughesville Campus, April 25

LA PLATA, Md. (April 11, 2017)—Southern Maryland elected officials and business and community leaders will join the College of Southern Maryland in dedicating the new Center for Trades and Energy Training (CT Building) at CSM's Regional Hughesville Campus at 2:30 p.m. on April 25.
The 30,000-square-foot building, the first completed on the new campus, includes labs, classrooms and administrative space and provides residents throughout the region easier access to specialized training in career fields that have substantial growth potential. The CT Building houses trades training for the college—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, welding and carpentry—as well as the Maryland Center for Environmental Training (MCET). Marking its 35th anniversary this year, MCET provides environmental, safety and health training and compliance assistance for workers in the region and throughout the state.
Grimm + Parker are the architects of the CT Building and construction was completed by Scheibel Construction. Construction funding of $8,934,000 was through the state providing 75 percent and Charles County providing 25 percent. The building was designed to reduce its impact on the environment and meet the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for New Construction criteria. The CT Building anticipates being awarded a LEED Silver Certification.
Other building phases proposed for CSM's 74-acre Regional Hughesville Campus and reflected in the master plan include a Health Sciences building, which has received state funding in FY 2018 for design to begin, followed by a fine arts center, a field house and relocation of the college's athletic fields, as well as space to accommodate future needs.
The Regional Hughesville Campus is located at 6170 Hughesville Station Place in Hughesville. To attend the dedication, RSVP by April 18 at www.csmd.edu/Dedication or call 301-934-7602.