Seven Chas. Co. Destination Imagination Teams Advance to Globals in May

LA PLATA, Md. (April 11, 2017)—More than 240 teams—including 45 from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS)—competed in the Maryland Destination Imagination (DI) Tournament held April 1 at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Fourteen CCPS teams were recognized for placing in the top five teams in their challenge and level. Seven of these teams placed first, second or third and advance to the Global Finals Tournament set for May 23 to 28 in Knoxville, Tenn.



More than 725 students in elementary through high school, in public and private schools, made up the 104 DI teams at the regional contest held at Theodore G. Davis Middle and North Point High schools. Teams participate in one of six challenges, and those that place at the regional event advance to the state tournament.



The following CCPS teams placed at the state DI tournament:



Show & Tech challenge:



• First place at the secondary level, North Point High School, NPHS Knights of the Kitchen Table team. Members of the team include freshman Casey Nottingham, junior Shelby Green and seniors Cassidy Manning, Charlotte Nottingham, Michael Snellings and Madison Stanley.



• Fifth place at the elementary level, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School and Piccowaxen Middle School, Extreme Picc-els team. Student members on the team include Piccowaxen fifth graders Addison Herbert and Steven McPhee, and Mitchell fifth graders Riley Herbert, James Peterson, Addison Pfleegor, Savannah Trice and Shelby Vancleaf.



Vanished! challenge:



• Second place at the middle school level, Theodore G. Davis and Matthew Henson middle schools, Half N'1/2…ish team. Student members on the team include Henson eighth grader Chase Drewery, and Davis eighth graders Charlyn Canonizado, Ella Gerstman, Ifeanyi Ijezie, Karly Iriarte, Robert Polk and Sydney Prince.



• Fifth place at the secondary level, La Plata and North Point high schools, DI-ola team. Members of the team include La Plata freshmen Ashton Gordon and Olivia Gordon, and North Point freshmen Caitlyn Lynch and Rebecca Tillman.



3-Peat challenge:



• Third place at the elementary level, T.C. Martin Elementary School, High Tide Improv-ers team. Students on the team include Martin fifth graders Kincade Burroughs, Danielle Crawford, Autumn Forsythe, Peyton Lauterborn, Alyssa Robles and Lillie Wright.



• Fourth place at the secondary level, Henry E. Lackey, Maurice J. McDonough and North Point high schools, DI'Inception team. Team members are Lackey junior Amelia Dudley, McDonough junior Christina Murphy, and North Point juniors Hannah Gates, Xavier Prince, Cole Pryor, Logan Steele and Jacadi Tillman.



In It Together challenge:



• Fifth place at the middle level, John Hanson Middle School, DI Ducks team. Team members include seventh graders Eryn Huber, Lacey Kyte, Taylor Jefferson, Faith Meadows, Dena Stallings and Nehemiah Strawberry.



Ready, Willing and Fable challenge:



• First place at the elementary level, William A. Diggs Elementary School, TBFPSP team. Students on the team are fifth graders Teagen Bullock, Griffin Hayes, Miles Hopkins, Farah LeBlanc, Giselle LeBlanc, Wesley Moore and Zahra Ramakdawala.



• First place at the secondary level, North Point, DITWACA team. Students on the team include North Point juniors Carsen Essing, Andrew Gausepohl, Reines Maliksi, Kinsey Polk, Sarah Steele and Kelsey Swegle.



• Second place at the secondary level, North Point, Tree Musketeer's team. Members of the team include North Point sophomores Mary Ardita, Michelle Esparza Pulido, Samantha Frias, Arieanna Meyer, Christen Watson and Brooke Young, and junior Mercedee Cooper.



• Third place at the elementary level, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, DI Rice for Life team. Members of the team include third grader Kathryn Good, fourth graders Kyle Brough, Erin Cooley, Austin Keys, Alexia McVey-Sprouse and James Ruffin, and fifth grader Gracie Butler.



• Fifth place at the middle level, Milton M. Somers Middle School, Santa's Workers team. Members of the team are seventh graders Alena Gray, Taylor Stalnaker and Sarah Thacker.



• Fifth place at the secondary level, Lackey, Life Savers team. Students on the team include sophomores Jacob Dodohara, Taylor Good, Jewel Lester and Rachel Ruffin.



Charlotte Nottingham, a North Point senior, received a $1,000 DI college scholarship and the Davis/Henson Half N'1/2…ish team received the Renaissance Award. The Renaissance Award is given to teams that demonstrate exceptional skills in the areas of engineering, design or performance.