Calvert Co. Public Schools News Briefs

Calvert Co. Public Schools logo
CCPS Announces Last Day of School

At the Board of Education meeting today, Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, announced that June 8, 2017 will be the last day of school for students. In the event of future school closures for inclement weather or other emergencies, the date of the last day of school will change accordingly.

He also announced that the last day of school for students at Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus will be June 6. In March, the Board of Education approved a plan to shift grade levels and programs between the two buildings. Grades one through five and Title 1 will be housed in the primary building, the former Patuxent Elementary. Pre-K, kindergarten, the Judy Center and Head Start will be based in the intermediate building, the former Appeal Elementary. Dr. Karen Salmon, State Superintendent of Schools, gave her approval to shorten the student year by two days to provide time for the staff to prepare for the move. Over the summer, the School Facilities department will complete the necessary physical changes to the buildings to accommodate the new configuration of grades and programs.

2017 Teacher of the Year and Educational Support Person of the Year

At a gala event held at the Chesapeake Beach Resort and Spa, Kelly Raby was named the 2017 Teacher of the Year for Calvert County Public Schools, and Terri Franklin was named the Educational Support Person of the Year.

Ms. Raby teaches students in the English for Speakers of Other Languages program at Windy Hill Elementary. She also facilitates professional development at Windy Hill and across the county to help teachers infuse the Sheltered Instruction Observation Protocol (SIOP) into their instruction. SIOP, an instructional model that makes content material comprehensible to English Language Learners, unlocks academic language for native English speakers, as well. "Ms. Raby's persistence, dedication and passion for helping students learn has changed the culture of teaching at Windy Hill Elementary," said Principal Kelly Griffith. "Walk into any classroom, and you will see evidence of Ms. Raby's teaching. Her impact has made each of us a stronger educator."

Ms. Franklin, administrative secretary at Northern Middle, "keeps the school running like a well-oiled machine," said her principal Jaime Webster. A Calvert County Public Schools employee since 1999, Ms. Franklin puts her wealth of experience to use as the first staff member who greets visitors when they arrive at Northern Middle. She cheerfully manages the main office, fields parent phone calls, helps teachers, and even volunteered to be a co-athletic director. Mr. Webster said, "She will do anything she can to help staff, students and community members."

Ms. Raby will move on to the state-level Teacher of the Year competition. The 2017 Maryland Teacher of the Year will be announced in the fall.

The nominees from all schools in the district are:

School/Dept.; 2017 Teacher of the Year Nominee; 2017 Educational Support Person of the Year Nominee

Barstow Elementary School; Ms. Kelli B. Short; Ms. Carin M. Fleshman

Beach Elementary School; Ms. Melanie L. Jester; Ms. Lavata J. Jones

Calvert Elementary School; Ms. Amanda M. Merillat; Ms. Piper E. Bagdovitz

Dowell Elementary School; Ms. Kathleen A. Bartley; Ms. Victoria L. Embrey

Huntingtown Elementary School; Ms. Tina M. Maslow; Ms. Susan S. Cox

Mt. Harmony Elementary School; Ms. Janice N. Wilson; Mr. Floyd D. Jefferson

Mutual Elementary School; Ms. Maria R. Van der Vossen; Mr. Damian R. Jones

Patuxent-Appeal Elem. Campus; Mr. John Taylor, III ; Ms. Celeste S. Fort

Plum Point Elementary School; Ms. Patricia E. Tipton; Ms. Jodie L. Steffee

St. Leonard Elementary School; Ms. Leslie K. Thorne; Ms. Theresa C. Young

Sunderland Elementary School; Ms. Tracy E. McCulley; Ms. Melissa A. Russell

Windy Hill Elementary School; Ms. Kelly M. Raby; Ms. Brigette O. Ortenzo

Calvert Middle School; Ms. Amanda L. Tyndall; Mr. Taros F. Harris

Mill Creek Middle School; Ms. Susan M. Knott; Ms. Anna M. Gross

Northern Middle School; Ms. Margaret M. Connell; Ms. Terri L. Franklin

Plum Point Middle School; Ms. Wendy R. Bowen; Ms. Lisa M. Hancock

Southern Middle School; Ms. Staretta B. Benjamin; Mr. Eddie W. Richardson, Jr.

Windy Hill Middle School; Ms. Theresa A. Thole; Ms. Patricia A. Keefe

Calvert High School; Ms. Kristen P. Ratcliff; Ms. Julie A. Andrewlevick

Huntingtown High School; Mr. Daniel E. Boyer; Ms. Felicia D. Hall

Northern High School; Ms. Michelle K. O'Donnell; Ms. Pretreace L. Mackall

Patuxent High School; Ms. Lynn M. Powell; Ms. Lori J. Calvert

Career & Technology Academy; Ms. Alessia M. O'Dell; Mr. Bernard E. Sewell

Calvert Country School; Mr. Joseph A. Galarza; Ms. Shannon L. Sears

Central Office; N/A; Mr. Alexander Graham

The Teacher of the Year and Educational Support Person of the Year celebration is generously sponsored by the following businesses and organizations:

Diamond

Bayside Toyota

Benefactor

Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa

Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

Gold

Community Bank of the Chesapeake

The Optimist Club of Calvert Prince Frederick

Silver

Calvert County Chamber of Commerce

Crow Entertainment, LLC

Lifetouch National School Studios Inc.

Mathnasium of Dunkirk

The Paint Booth Guy, LLC

Bronze

Fowler and Fowler Law, LLC

Thomas L. Hance Inc.

Idea Solutions

Quality Built Homes Inc.
