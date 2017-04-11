Calvert Co. Public Schools News Briefs

School/Dept.

At the Board of Education meeting today, Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, announced that June 8, 2017 will be the last day of school for students. In the event of future school closures for inclement weather or other emergencies, the date of the last day of school will change accordingly.He also announced that the last day of school for students at Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus will be June 6. In March, the Board of Education approved a plan to shift grade levels and programs between the two buildings. Grades one through five and Title 1 will be housed in the primary building, the former Patuxent Elementary. Pre-K, kindergarten, the Judy Center and Head Start will be based in the intermediate building, the former Appeal Elementary. Dr. Karen Salmon, State Superintendent of Schools, gave her approval to shorten the student year by two days to provide time for the staff to prepare for the move. Over the summer, the School Facilities department will complete the necessary physical changes to the buildings to accommodate the new configuration of grades and programs.At a gala event held at the Chesapeake Beach Resort and Spa, Kelly Raby was named the 2017 Teacher of the Year for Calvert County Public Schools, and Terri Franklin was named the Educational Support Person of the Year.Ms. Raby teaches students in the English for Speakers of Other Languages program at Windy Hill Elementary. She also facilitates professional development at Windy Hill and across the county to help teachers infuse the Sheltered Instruction Observation Protocol (SIOP) into their instruction. SIOP, an instructional model that makes content material comprehensible to English Language Learners, unlocks academic language for native English speakers, as well. "Ms. Raby's persistence, dedication and passion for helping students learn has changed the culture of teaching at Windy Hill Elementary," said Principal Kelly Griffith. "Walk into any classroom, and you will see evidence of Ms. Raby's teaching. Her impact has made each of us a stronger educator."Ms. Franklin, administrative secretary at Northern Middle, "keeps the school running like a well-oiled machine," said her principal Jaime Webster. A Calvert County Public Schools employee since 1999, Ms. Franklin puts her wealth of experience to use as the first staff member who greets visitors when they arrive at Northern Middle. She cheerfully manages the main office, fields parent phone calls, helps teachers, and even volunteered to be a co-athletic director. Mr. Webster said, "She will do anything she can to help staff, students and community members."Ms. Raby will move on to the state-level Teacher of the Year competition. The 2017 Maryland Teacher of the Year will be announced in the fall.The nominees from all schools in the district are:Barstow Elementary School; Ms. Kelli B. Short; Ms. Carin M. FleshmanBeach Elementary School; Ms. Melanie L. Jester; Ms. Lavata J. JonesCalvert Elementary School; Ms. Amanda M. Merillat; Ms. Piper E. BagdovitzDowell Elementary School; Ms. Kathleen A. Bartley; Ms. Victoria L. EmbreyHuntingtown Elementary School; Ms. Tina M. Maslow; Ms. Susan S. CoxMt. Harmony Elementary School; Ms. Janice N. Wilson; Mr. Floyd D. JeffersonMutual Elementary School; Ms. Maria R. Van der Vossen; Mr. Damian R. JonesPatuxent-Appeal Elem. Campus; Mr. John Taylor, III ; Ms. Celeste S. FortPlum Point Elementary School; Ms. Patricia E. Tipton; Ms. Jodie L. SteffeeSt. Leonard Elementary School; Ms. Leslie K. Thorne; Ms. Theresa C. YoungSunderland Elementary School; Ms. Tracy E. McCulley; Ms. Melissa A. RussellWindy Hill Elementary School; Ms. Kelly M. Raby; Ms. Brigette O. OrtenzoCalvert Middle School; Ms. Amanda L. Tyndall; Mr. Taros F. HarrisMill Creek Middle School; Ms. Susan M. Knott; Ms. Anna M. GrossNorthern Middle School; Ms. Margaret M. Connell; Ms. Terri L. FranklinPlum Point Middle School; Ms. Wendy R. Bowen; Ms. Lisa M. HancockSouthern Middle School; Ms. Staretta B. Benjamin; Mr. Eddie W. Richardson, Jr.Windy Hill Middle School; Ms. Theresa A. Thole; Ms. Patricia A. KeefeCalvert High School; Ms. Kristen P. Ratcliff; Ms. Julie A. AndrewlevickHuntingtown High School; Mr. Daniel E. Boyer; Ms. Felicia D. HallNorthern High School; Ms. Michelle K. O'Donnell; Ms. Pretreace L. MackallPatuxent High School; Ms. Lynn M. Powell; Ms. Lori J. CalvertCareer & Technology Academy; Ms. Alessia M. O'Dell; Mr. Bernard E. SewellCalvert Country School; Mr. Joseph A. Galarza; Ms. Shannon L. SearsCentral Office; N/A; Mr. Alexander GrahamThe Teacher of the Year and Educational Support Person of the Year celebration is generously sponsored by the following businesses and organizations:Bayside ToyotaChesapeake Beach Resort & SpaEducational Systems Federal Credit UnionCommunity Bank of the ChesapeakeThe Optimist Club of Calvert Prince FrederickCalvert County Chamber of CommerceCrow Entertainment, LLCLifetouch National School Studios Inc.Mathnasium of DunkirkThe Paint Booth Guy, LLCFowler and Fowler Law, LLCThomas L. Hance Inc.Idea SolutionsQuality Built Homes Inc.