Calvert Co. Public Schools News Briefs

CCPS Announces Last Day of School
At the Board of Education meeting today, Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, announced that June 8, 2017 will be the last day of school for students. In the event of future school closures for inclement weather or other emergencies, the date of the last day of school will change accordingly.
He also announced that the last day of school for students at Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus will be June 6. In March, the Board of Education approved a plan to shift grade levels and programs between the two buildings. Grades one through five and Title 1 will be housed in the primary building, the former Patuxent Elementary. Pre-K, kindergarten, the Judy Center and Head Start will be based in the intermediate building, the former Appeal Elementary. Dr. Karen Salmon, State Superintendent of Schools, gave her approval to shorten the student year by two days to provide time for the staff to prepare for the move. Over the summer, the School Facilities department will complete the necessary physical changes to the buildings to accommodate the new configuration of grades and programs.
2017 Teacher of the Year and Educational Support Person of the Year
At a gala event held at the Chesapeake Beach Resort and Spa, Kelly Raby was named the 2017 Teacher of the Year for Calvert County Public Schools, and Terri Franklin was named the Educational Support Person of the Year.
Ms. Raby teaches students in the English for Speakers of Other Languages program at Windy Hill Elementary. She also facilitates professional development at Windy Hill and across the county to help teachers infuse the Sheltered Instruction Observation Protocol (SIOP) into their instruction. SIOP, an instructional model that makes content material comprehensible to English Language Learners, unlocks academic language for native English speakers, as well. "Ms. Raby's persistence, dedication and passion for helping students learn has changed the culture of teaching at Windy Hill Elementary," said Principal Kelly Griffith. "Walk into any classroom, and you will see evidence of Ms. Raby's teaching. Her impact has made each of us a stronger educator."
Ms. Franklin, administrative secretary at Northern Middle, "keeps the school running like a well-oiled machine," said her principal Jaime Webster. A Calvert County Public Schools employee since 1999, Ms. Franklin puts her wealth of experience to use as the first staff member who greets visitors when they arrive at Northern Middle. She cheerfully manages the main office, fields parent phone calls, helps teachers, and even volunteered to be a co-athletic director. Mr. Webster said, "She will do anything she can to help staff, students and community members."
Ms. Raby will move on to the state-level Teacher of the Year competition. The 2017 Maryland Teacher of the Year will be announced in the fall.
The nominees from all schools in the district are:
School/Dept.; 2017 Teacher of the Year Nominee; 2017 Educational Support Person of the Year Nominee
Barstow Elementary School; Ms. Kelli B. Short; Ms. Carin M. Fleshman
Beach Elementary School; Ms. Melanie L. Jester; Ms. Lavata J. Jones
Calvert Elementary School; Ms. Amanda M. Merillat; Ms. Piper E. Bagdovitz
Dowell Elementary School; Ms. Kathleen A. Bartley; Ms. Victoria L. Embrey
Huntingtown Elementary School; Ms. Tina M. Maslow; Ms. Susan S. Cox
Mt. Harmony Elementary School; Ms. Janice N. Wilson; Mr. Floyd D. Jefferson
Mutual Elementary School; Ms. Maria R. Van der Vossen; Mr. Damian R. Jones
Patuxent-Appeal Elem. Campus; Mr. John Taylor, III ; Ms. Celeste S. Fort
Plum Point Elementary School; Ms. Patricia E. Tipton; Ms. Jodie L. Steffee
St. Leonard Elementary School; Ms. Leslie K. Thorne; Ms. Theresa C. Young
Sunderland Elementary School; Ms. Tracy E. McCulley; Ms. Melissa A. Russell
Windy Hill Elementary School; Ms. Kelly M. Raby; Ms. Brigette O. Ortenzo
Calvert Middle School; Ms. Amanda L. Tyndall; Mr. Taros F. Harris
Mill Creek Middle School; Ms. Susan M. Knott; Ms. Anna M. Gross
Northern Middle School; Ms. Margaret M. Connell; Ms. Terri L. Franklin
Plum Point Middle School; Ms. Wendy R. Bowen; Ms. Lisa M. Hancock
Southern Middle School; Ms. Staretta B. Benjamin; Mr. Eddie W. Richardson, Jr.
Windy Hill Middle School; Ms. Theresa A. Thole; Ms. Patricia A. Keefe
Calvert High School; Ms. Kristen P. Ratcliff; Ms. Julie A. Andrewlevick
Huntingtown High School; Mr. Daniel E. Boyer; Ms. Felicia D. Hall
Northern High School; Ms. Michelle K. O'Donnell; Ms. Pretreace L. Mackall
Patuxent High School; Ms. Lynn M. Powell; Ms. Lori J. Calvert
Career & Technology Academy; Ms. Alessia M. O'Dell; Mr. Bernard E. Sewell
Calvert Country School; Mr. Joseph A. Galarza; Ms. Shannon L. Sears
Central Office; N/A; Mr. Alexander Graham
