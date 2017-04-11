Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Gregory Allan Deavers, 50, of Hughesville, Md.
LA PLATA, Md. (April 11, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.
MAN CHARGED WITH DUI AND POSSESSION OF DRUGS: On April 7 at 12:02 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Piney Church Road and Billingsley Road in Waldorf after the driver of a vehicle suddenly pulled out in front of an officer and then swerved between two lanes of traffic. Upon contact, the driver exhibited numerous signs of impairment. As the driver exited the vehicle, he attempted to hide two cigarettes he was holding. The cigarettes had a strong chemical odor, and officers learned they were laced with PCP. The driver, Gregory Allan Deavers, 50, of Hughesville, was arrested and charged with several traffic violations including driving on a suspended license and driving while impaired. He was also charged with possession of drugs. Officer R. Ondrish investigated.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY / CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD: On April 9 at approximately 4:15 a.m., unknown suspect(s) fired multiple shots from a shotgun at a parked, unoccupied vehicle in the 5500 block of Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. The vehicle had significant damage. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer S. Griffith at (301) 932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
On March 28 at 11:09 p.m., the victim was withdrawing money from an ATM on Prospect Avenue in Indian Head when she was approached by a lone male who pushed her to the ground and stole the money that was dispensed. The suspect is a white male, possibly in his teens to early 20's, 5'7" to 5'9", with a thin build.
CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD THAT LEADS TO ARREST OF ROBBERY SUSPECT: Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a citizen robbery. On March 28 at 11:09 p.m., the victim was withdrawing money from an ATM on Prospect Avenue in Indian Head when she was approached by a lone male who pushed her to the ground and stole the money that was dispensed. The suspect is a white male, possibly in his teens to early 20's, 5'7" to 5'9", with a thin build. He fled on foot toward Strauss Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C. Gregory at (301) 609-6507. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.
