Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Krista Lynn Chastain, 31, of Bryantown, was charged with assault and traffic violations.

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(April 05, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.WOMAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AND TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS: On March 31 at 3:11 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Princeton Lane in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault possibly involving a weapon. When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with a woman who was inside a car. She ignored the officers and drove toward one officer before fleeing onto St. Charles Parkway. Officers pursued the woman who refused to pull over. As she got to the intersection of St. Charles Parkway and Billingsley Road, she struck the bumper of a car which was stopped at a red light and she continued on. At that point, one of the pursuing officers swerved to avoid striking stopped cars and crossed onto the median. His vehicle had minor damage. Additional officers deployed stop sticks near Radio Station Road. The woman,, suddenly stopped the car and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. She was charged with assault and numerous traffic violations. Officer R. Ondrish is investigating.DEATH INVESTIGATIONS: On April 4 at 3:58 p.m., officers responded to a wooded area in the 11100 block of Billingsley Road in Waldorf for the report of two people found deceased inside a tent. A preliminary investigation showed a family member went to check on the two people—Victoria Nicole Crossley, 31, of Waldorf, and Andrew Charles Boyle Jr., 31, of no fixed address—who were known to live in the tent periodically. When the family member looked inside the tent, it was apparent both Crossley and Boyle were deceased. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded and found evidence of narcotic use on the scene. There were no signs of trauma to either person and foul play is not suspected at this time. Detective C. Shankster and Detective R. Forbes are investigating.ATTEMPTED SALE OF STOLEN CELL PHONE LEADS TO SUSPECT'S ARREST: On April 3 at 2:45 p.m., a woman was attempting to sell an iPhone after agreeing to meet with a potential buyer on Glenview Place in Waldorf. The woman coordinated the sale with the use of a cell phone app. During the sale, the buyer suddenly grabbed the woman's phone and fled. The woman reported the incident to police. The following day, the victim located her cell phone on another app indicating it was for sale. She notified detectives and then contacted the seller and agreed to buy the phone. The suspect set the meeting for 1:30 p.m. in a local parking lot. Officers set up an operation and apprehended the suspect as he was attempting to sell the phone. Officers verified the phone for sale was indeed the phone that had been stolen from the victim the day before. The suspect, a 17-year-old male from Waldorf, was arrested and charged with theft. The CCSO is reminding people to take precautions when meeting to sell items. Consideration should be given to making the transaction in the parking lot of a police station, during the daytime if possible. In addition, sellers and buyers are encouraged to take someone with them and to take pictures of the item being sold, especially if it has a serial number. Officer D. Jones and Detective J. Feldman investigated.THEFT OF MAIL: On April 4 between 10:13 a.m. and 10:20 a.m., occupants of a newer model, black or dark green hatchback drove up to a mailbox in the 2400 block of Pimpernel Drive in Waldorf and stole a piece of mail. A short time later, officers received a call for a suspicious car driving through a nearby neighborhood. The vehicle had three occupants and was a dark colored Toyota. The CCSO is reminding people never to leave outgoing mail in a personal mailbox. Thieves steal the mail, which is usually payment of bills, and alter the checks to be made payable to them and change the amount written on the check. Pfc. R. Smith is investigating.THEFT FROM AUTO: On April 4 at 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Creston Place in Waldorf for the report of thefts from autos that occurred overnight. Investigation showed unknown suspect(s) broke into several unlocked vehicles and stole electronics and money. The CCSO is reminding residents to remove all valuables from unattended cars and to lock car doors overnight. Pfc. D. Butler is investigating.MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH: On April 3 at 1:52 a.m., officers responded to the area of Gallant Green Road and Woodville Road in Waldorf for the report of a single vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a 1969 Camaro was traveling north on Gallant Green Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a telephone pole. The driver, a 24-year-old male from Huntingtown, and a passenger, a 22-year-old from Waldorf, were flown to a hospital with serious injuries. M/Cpl. J. Hopkins is investigating.THEFT FROM SHED / CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING REWARD: On April 2 at 7:20 p.m., a homeowner observed a lone male suspect exiting a shed in her backyard in the 4500 block of Stratford Road in Pomfret. She confronted the male who was holding some lawn equipment. The woman threatened to take a picture of the man and he dropped the items and fled in an older model, royal blue car. The suspect is described as a white male in his late 30's, 5'8", with a thin build. Anyone with information is asked to call Pfc. R. McMullen at (301) 932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.COMMERCIAL ARMED ROBBERY / CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD: On March 31 at 9:47 a.m., officers responded to a gas station in the 2800 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery. Investigation showed a lone male suspect entered the business and attempted to purchase a pack of cigarettes. During the course of the transaction, the man jumped over the counter, produced a weapon and ordered the employee to give him cash. After obtaining money, the suspect fled on foot. The suspect is described as a black male in his 20's, 5'9", medium build, wearing a long-sleeved shirt and dark pants. He was armed with a knife Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Wimberly at (301) 609-6491. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.