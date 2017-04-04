MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(April 04, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE: On 3/27/2017 at 11:15 pm, Trooper Backus assisted a traffic stop on Old Field Lane in Prince Frederick. The driver, Renee L. Harris, 30 of Prince Frederick was found to be in possession of oxycodone for which she did not have a prescription. She was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. A passenger in the vehicle was cited for possession of marijuana and released.CONCEALED WEAPON AND POSSESSION OF PERCOCET: On 3/28/2017 at 9:16 am, Corporal Esnes stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 and Commerce Lane in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. Hollie M. Brown, 31 of Port Republic was found to be operating the vehicle without a valid license. A number of criminal indicators were observed and a K-9 scan was requested. The search revealed percocet and a 6.75 blade knife in the vehicle. Brown was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF HEROIN: On 3/28/2017 at 1:18 pm, Trooper First Class Matthews located a vehicle from a previously broadcast lookout and stopped the vehicle on Main and Duke Streets in Prince Frederick. Brandon S. Richard, 24 of Prince Frederick was found to be in possession of heroin following a K-9 scan of the vehicle. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE: On 3/30/2017 at 6:01 pm, Trooper First Class Barlow and Trooper Stull stopped to check on a disabled vehicle on Rt. 4 south of Ball Rd. The odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A search revealed Charles R. Nye, 54 of Lusby was in possession of Oxycodone. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 3/31/2017 at 8:44 pm, Trooper Stull and Trooper First Class Barlow responded to a reported assault in progress in the 800 block of Calvert Towne Drive and Prince Frederick. Keona D. Best, 21 of Prince Frederick was observed fighting with another female. The assault was stopped and the parties separated. While speaking with Best, she continued to become disorderly and began to resist arrest. She was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE: On 4/1/2017 at 12:11 am, Trooper Robinson responded to the 3900 block of Hunting Creek Rd. in Huntingtown for a report of a theft. Earlier in the evening the victim reported that while attending church in Prince Frederick, the rear Maryland tag (A107036) had been removed from the victim's vehicle. The tag has been entered into NCIC. Investigation continues and surveillance videos will be reveiwed.CONCEALED DEADLY WEAPON: On 4/1/17k at 6:37 pm, Trooper Stull and Trooper First Class Barlow responded to Stinnett Rd. in Huntingtown for a report of a suspicious person walking on the road. Mark A. Quade, 37 of Huntingtown was located and investigation revealed he was carrying a baseball bat and had three SOG knives concealed under his shirt. Quade stated he was agitated from an incident at his home that happened and he was waiting on the road for a vehicle that had stopped by his home earlier to return. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Vincent Manna, 56, of Mineral, WV, arrested on 03/27/2017 @ 06:41 am by TPR. R. BackusMatthew J. Labash, 46, of Owings, arrested on 03/27/2017 @ 07:44 pm by TPR. P. KaitzAshley A. A. McDavid, 24, of Capitol Heights, arrested on 04/01/2017 @ 11:08 pm by TFC S. BarlowAlvin A. Bryce, 46, of Forestville, arrested on 04/02/2017 @ 01:36 am by TFC K. Robinson