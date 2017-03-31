Names Released in Thursday's Fatal on Patuxent Beach Road

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (March 31, 2017)—Police in St. Mary's have released the names of the two men involved in Thursday's fatal accident on Patuxent Beach Road.



On Thursday, March 30, at noon, St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Patuxent Beach Road in the area of South Patuxent Beach Road in California. When deputies arrived, they found two vehicles engulfed in flames.



The investigation revealed, A 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer, operated by Charles Patton, Jr., age 29, of Callaway, crossed the center-line and struck a Mack dump truck, operated by Charles Neal, Jr., age 74, of Waldorf, head on, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway. The dump truck overturned with the passenger vehicle underneath the dump truck in a ditch. Patton was pronounced deceased on the scene, and Neal was transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Members of the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.



At this time, driver error appears to be a contributing factor.



Anybody who may have witnessed the collision and has not yet provided a statement to the police is asked to contact Cpl. Dale Reppel at 301-475-4200 ext. *8059