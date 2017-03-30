Passenger Vehicle Hits Loaded Asphalt Truck Head-On; One Dead

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (March 30, 2017)—Today, at approximately noon, St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a serious motor vehicle collision on Patuxent Beach Road near South Patuxent Beach Road. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a dump truck that appeared to be engulfed in flames.



The preliminary investigation reveals a passenger vehicle traveling on Southbound Route 4 struck a dump truck transporting asphalt head on causing both vehicles to leave the roadway. The dump truck overturned with the passenger vehicle underneath the dump truck into a ditch.



At this time, one fatality is confirmed and deputies are working to notify the next of kin.



The accident reconstruction unit has been on the scene and is continuing the investigation.



Route 4 was closed for hours immediately following the accident. Motorists traveling north and southbound on Route 4 were eventually diverted to S. Patuxent Beach Rd around 2:30 p.m. Police in Calvert declared the bridge to be open just before 4 p.m.



Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. Dale Reppel at 301-475-4200, ext *8059.