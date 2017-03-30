Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(March 30, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00037 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-13-C-9999) to exercise an option for software support activity and product support efforts for the full-rate production Lot 5 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (65.9 percent); Syracuse, New York (12.8 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (5.4 percent); St. Augustine, Florida (5.4 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (3.7 percent); Owego, New York (2.2 percent); Greenlawn, New York (2.2 percent); Bethpage, New York (1.6 percent); Woodland Hills, California (0.5 percent); and Marlborough, Massachusetts (0.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,766,375 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded adelivery order (N00019-17-F-0150) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0004) for aircraft spares and manufacturing labor for the Marine Corps CH-53K system demonstration test article. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in May 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,263,949 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor delivery order 0011 against a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020) to complete a Selective Precision Effects At Range Capability 3 risk reduction and integration study of the F-35 air system for the government of the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (75 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); Lancashire, United Kingdom (10 percent); and Redondo Beach, California (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. International partner funds in the amount of $10,470,663 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anfirm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 28 Lot 20 and 21 full-rate production F414-GE-400 install engines and associated devices for the F/A-18E/F and the EA-18 G aircraft. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (59 percent); Hooksett, New Hampshire (18 percent); Rutland, Vermont (12 percent); and Madisonville, Kentucky (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2019. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2017 overseas contingency operations aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $114,885,988 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0047)., is being awardedfor modification P00008 under a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursement, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-14-D-0022) to exercise an option for depot maintenance services in support of 44 Navy and Marine Corps Reserve F-5N/F aircraft. The services to be provided include depot level maintenance, aircraft inspections, repairs, overhauls, emergency repairs, modifications, engineering support, and procurement of structural components required to sustain the F-5N/F aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida (96 percent); Springville, Utah (3 percent); and Emmen, Switzerland (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2018. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor delivery order 0032 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) to upgrade three E-2C aircraft cockpit navigation systems and displays in compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization regulations for the government of France. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (81 percent); Cuers, France (11 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (4 percent); Millersville, Maryland (2 percent); and Herndon, Virginia (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2019. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $8,637,900 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.