Two Pedestrians Killed on Route 301 in 2 Separate Accidents within Minutes of One Another

One Killed in Crash on Rt. 301 in Prince George's Co.



UPPER MARLBORO, Md.—A driver who was involved in a minor crash on Rt. 301 and exited his vehicle was struck and killed by a passing motorist Tueday night in Prince George's County.



The victim is an adult male. He was identified as Collin Elroy King, age 79, of Beltsville. His family has been notified of the incident.



At about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to calls reporting a crash on southbound Rt. 301 at Trade Zone Ave, in Upper Marlboro. Arriving troopers found fire and rescue personnel on the scene attending to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.



As of 9:30 p.m., troopers were still on the scene conducting the investigation and obtaining information. The preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a minor crash with two other vehicles at that location. All vehicles were in the roadway when the victim got out of his vehicle to examine the damage. A fourth vehicle, traveling southbound on Rt. 301, struck the victim while he was outside of his vehicle and then struck a fifth vehicle traveling southbound in lane #3.



The driver of the fourth vehicle stopped at the scene. She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.



Multiple witnesses stopped at the scene and are being interviewed by troopers.



The cause and contributing factors of both crashes remain undetermined at this early stage of the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.



The Maryland State Police Crash Team has responded and will be conducting a detailed crash reconstruction. Upon completion, the investigation will be forwarded to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office for review regarding charges.



MDOT State Highway Administration personnel responded to assist with lane closures and a detour around the scene. Traffic is being detoured off at Queen Anne Road. Southbound Rt. 301 is expected to remain closed until at least 11:00 p.m. tonight as the investigation and clean-up continues.



Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving a Pedestrian on Southbound U.S. Route 301 north of Billingsley Rd.



WHITE PLAINS, Md.—On Tuesday at approximately 7:23 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a personal injury motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on southbound U.S. Route 301 north of Billingsley Rd.



A preliminary investigation conducted by troopers indicates that a 2001 Nissan Frontier Pick-up truck, operated by William Straight, traveled onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail before striking a pedestrian, Christopher Flade, who was walking southbound on the right shoulder. After striking the pedestrian, Straight continued traveling southbound on U.S. Route 301. Straight turned right onto Billingsley Road and then pulled into the driveway for the Charles County Mobile Intensive Care Unit before stopping.



As a result of the collision, Flade was pronounced deceased on scene by Paramedics and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.



Straight displayed signs of impairment and was placed through Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Following those tests, Straight was taken into custody and transported to the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack for continued investigation. The Charles County State's Attorney's Office was consulted regarding this incident and briefed on the preliminary results. Charges are pending.



La Plata Barrack personnel were assisted on scene by the Maryland State Police Crash Team and deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Additionally, personnel from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division, the Charles County Mobile Intensive Care Unit and the State Highway Administration assisted.



This investigation is being continued by Corporal J. Zimmerman, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist assigned to the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact Corporal J. Zimmerman at (301) 392-1231 and reference case number 17-MSP-012999.