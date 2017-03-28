MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(March 28, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF ACETAMINOPHEN: On 3/21/2017 at 1:24 pm, Trooper First Class Barlow and Tpr. Stull stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 north of Stoakley Rd. in Prince Frederick. An odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A search was conducted and a white pill, suspected Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate was located., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Samuel W. Smith, 29, of Brunswick, arrested on 03/20/2017 @ 08:37 am by TPR. P. KaitzCatherine M. Moore, 50, of Annapolis, arrested on 03/21/2017 @ 01:51 am by TFC S. MatthewsEladio Martinez-Castro, 37, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 03/22/2017 @ 02:29 am by TFC J. WarrickLauren K. Cusic, 25, of La Plata, arrested on 03/26/2017 @ 01:08 am by TFC J. Warrick