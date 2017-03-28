 MSP Reports for Calvert Co. - Southern Maryland Headline News
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article

MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

Printer Friendly Page

Current Stories

PSAs

Forum Discussions

The St. Mary's County Times Newspaper

The Calvert County Times Newspaper
Posted on

MSP badge logo
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (March 28, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.

POSSESSION OF ACETAMINOPHEN: On 3/21/2017 at 1:24 pm, Trooper First Class Barlow and Tpr. Stull stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 north of Stoakley Rd. in Prince Frederick. An odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A search was conducted and a white pill, suspected Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate was located. Brian I. Bishop Jr., 24 or Upper Marlboro, was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

DUI Arrests

Samuel W. Smith, 29, of Brunswick, arrested on 03/20/2017 @ 08:37 am by TPR. P. Kaitz

Catherine M. Moore, 50, of Annapolis, arrested on 03/21/2017 @ 01:51 am by TFC S. Matthews

Eladio Martinez-Castro, 37, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 03/22/2017 @ 02:29 am by TFC J. Warrick

Lauren K. Cusic, 25, of La Plata, arrested on 03/26/2017 @ 01:08 am by TFC J. Warrick

For the current list of crime solvers cases in southern Maryland, see so.md/mostwanted

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.
More News Comments Discuss in Forums

Sponsored Content
Reader Comments

Featured Sponsor

Cedar Lane Apartments
Independent and assisted senior living in Leonardtown, offered with or without supportive services.

Follow SoMd HL News

Other News Sections
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article