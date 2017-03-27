MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(March 27, 2017)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.SHOPLIFTING: On Wednesday March 1, 2017 at 7:06 pm, Senior Trooper Evans responded to the Kohls Department Store in Lexington Park for a reported shoplifting. Investigation revealed that, and, had placed items in a backpack and attempted to leave the store. Both subjects were placed under arrest for Theft under $1,000 and transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing. Both suspects were issued a criminal citation and a "Notice Not to Trespass" and released. (17-MSP-008968)COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY: On Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 1:34 am, Tpr. Mulhearn initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car for a traffic violation. The driver,, was placed under arrest for driving on a suspended license. During a search incident to arrest, Tpr. Mulhearn recovered a counterfeit one hundred dollar bill in the suspect's pocket. Ms. King was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with Possess/Issue Forged Currency and numerous traffic offenses. She was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (17-MSP-009003)SHOPLIFTING: On Friday, March 3, 2017 at 2:59 pm, Senior Trooper Evans responded to the Wal-Mart in California for a reported shoplifting. Investigation revealed that, had placed numerous items in a bag and on herself. She attempted to leave the store and was stopped by the Loss Prevention Officer. Ms. McCoy was placed under arrest and issued a "Notice Not to Trespass". She was transported to the Maryland State Police Leoanrdtown Barrack for processing and released with a criminal citation for Theft Less than $100. (17-MSP-009230)DISORDERLY: On Friday, March 3, 2017 at 4:41 pm, TFC B. Ditoto observed an incoherent male subject who was stumbling into the roadway. The suspect,, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He began yelling and cursing loudly and his pants were partially falling down. TFC B. Ditoto attempted to place Mr. Morris under arrest, and a brief struggle ensued. He was quickly subdued and charged with Assault Second Degree, Intoxicated Public Disturb, Disorderly Conduct, and Resist/Interfere with Arrest. Mr. Morris was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (17-MSP-009246)ASSAULT ON POLICE: On Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 5:38 pm, TFC B. Ditoto and Tpr. Manning were conducting a stationary radar foot stopping team on St. John's Road at Narrow Way. They observed a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit and flagged the vehicle over to the shoulder of the roadway. The driver,, was told to exit the vehicle to perform standardized field sobriety tests. During the Trooper's encounter with Mr. Gilliland, he aggressively pulled a knife out of his pants pocket and swung the knife towards the troopers. A brief struggle ensued, Mr. Gilliland was placed on the ground and arrested. Mr. Gilliland was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Fail to Obey a Lawful Order, and Resisting Arrest. He was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (17-MSP-009575)THEFT: On Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 2:34 pm, TFC C. Ditoto initiated a traffic stop on a black passenger car in the area of Route 235 and First Colony Blvd. A check of the registration plates on the vehicle revealed that they had been reported stolen on March 1, 2017. The driver,, was placed under arrest and transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing. He was charged with Theft Less than $100 on a criminal citation and released. (17-MSP-010141)DRUG ARREST: On Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 8:05 pm, TFC C. Ditoto initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road. A K9 scan was conducted, resulting in a positive alert. TFC C. Ditoto conducted a search of the vehicle and its occupants. The search revealed suspected crack cocaine in the vehicle. The driver,, and the passenger,, were placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. They were charged with CDS: Possess Not Marijuana and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (17-MSP-010182)SHOPLIFTING: On Monday, March 13, 2017 at 5:31 pm, Tpr. Johnson responded to the Wal-Mart in California for a reported shoplifting. Investigation revealed that, had placed several items inside a bookbag and attempted to leave the store. Ms. Brice was placed under arrest and transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. She was issued a Criminal Citation for Theft Less than $1,000 and a "Notice Not to Trespass". (17-MSP-010749)Danyelle Tameka Reed, 32, of La Plata, on 3/14/17Roy Christopher Adams, 50, of Lexington Park, on 3/16/17Angela Marie Hewett, 48, of Great Mills, on 3/16/17Lawrence Brian Jones, 33, of Park Hall, on 3/17/17Sheila Aleese Wagner, 23, of Great Mills, on 3/17/17Troy David Yates, 51, of Lexington Park, on 3/19/2017Kerri Hall, 35, of Piney Point, on 3/20/2017Keith Leonard Mackall, 53, of Valley Lee, on 3/21/2017Anthony Gregory Dickens Junior, 47, of Lexington Park, on 3/22/2017Nicholas Tyler Solt, 25, of Bristol, PA, on 3/1/2017Michael Francis Parlett, 31, of Mechanicsville, on 3/2/2017Jamar Joseph Nolan, 35, of Mechanicsville, on 3/4/2017Marika Shontel Driggers, 37, of Lexington Park, on 3/4/2017Carolyn Denise Moran-Hayden, 51, of Hollywood, on 3/4/2017Erin Jamila Battle, 26, of Hughesville, on 3/4/2017Justin Thomas Reid, 35, of Mechanicsville, on 3/6/2017Randolph Brent Fry, 21, of Lexington Park, on 3/7/2017Brian Elmon Peed, 47, of Leonardtown, on 3/10/2017Shileka Janella Smith, 28, of California, on 3/11/2017Juvenile Male, 16, of Mechanicsville, on 3/11/2017Daiquarius Jorge Gantt, 22, of California, on 3/12/2017Everett Raymond Gantt, Jr., 35, of Leonardtown, on 3/12/2017Dalonta Timothy Mackall, 22, of Lexington Park, on 3/13/2017Logan Charles Kiesel, 23, of Leonardtown, on 3/14/2017Dale Richard Jackson, Jr., 55, of Mechanicsville, on 3/14/2017Torie Lorrain Cunningham-Lapan, 29, of Lexington Park, on 3/16/2017Whitney Nicole Buckler, 24, of Prince Frederick, on 3/16/2017Morgan Kyle Duty, 21, of Lusby, on 3/18/2017Raymond Badia, 41, of Tall Timbers, on 3/18/2017Jorge Melendez, 53, of Lexington Park, on 3/18/2017Christina Lee Calero, 38, of Bowie, on 3/20/2017Timothy Shawn Ball, 48, of California, on 3/22/2017Stephen William Sonntag, 26, of Leonardtown, on 3/22/2017