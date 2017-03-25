More Death and Injuries on So. Md Roads

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision



On March 25, 2017, at approximately 2:18 am, patrol units responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Loveville Road in the area of Lenny Penny Lane in Loveville. Deputies located a 1999 Ford F-350 pickup truck in the roadway. The operator, Franklin Irvin Bowles, age 27 of Loveville, was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.



The St. Mary's County Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation. The initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound on Loveville Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed the centerline and left the roadway. Upon leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck a tree and fence.



At this time, speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.



Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to call Corporal Brandon Foor at 301-475-4200, ext. * 2265.



Charles Co. Sheriff's Office Investigating Single Vehicle Crash on Edge Hill Road



On March 24 at approximately 4:15 a.m., officers with the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit responded to the 11400 block of Edge Hill Road in Newburg for the report of a single-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle, which had gone down an embankment and overturned.



The vehicle had five occupants, two females and three males. Four of the occupants were flown out to area hospitals, and one occupant was transported by ground to a nearby hospital. All five occupants are expected to survive.



Initial investigation reveals that the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer. It does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor.



Pfc. C. Collins is investigating.